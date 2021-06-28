After Britain, now the delta variant of the coronavirus is wreaking havoc in a province in South Africa – the delta form may be responsible for the increase in covid 19 cases in the African province

johannesburg

The delta form of Kovid-19 could be responsible for the daily increase in infection cases in Gauteng province, the economic center of South Africa. A leading epidemiologist has said so. The delta form of the virus has been found in at least 85 countries, including India.

Shabir Madhi, director of the Vaccines and Infectious Diseases Analytical Research Unit at Wits University, told the ‘ENCA’ news channel that the National Institute of Communicable Diseases (NICD) will release figures officials next week, but there are concerns that the infection has increased due to the beta form which is 60 percent more contagious than Swaroop. The beta form was first found in South Africa.

Madhi’s remarks come after the shortage of hospital beds and crematoriums in Gauteng, which particularly affected the Indian community. “Those who were infected in the first two waves are still at risk of being infected again, but they will avoid becoming seriously ill,” Madhi said on Saturday.

The NICD said on Friday that 18,762 new cases of Kovid-19 had been reported across the country and 215 people had died. Of that number, 63 percent of the cases were reported in Gauteng province.

Madhi said the third wave is more contagious than the previous waves and more people have died in it. “Everything indicates that we are probably dealing with a transition to a new shape, in particular a delta shape. Its infectious rate is completely unpredictable and the worst is that the number of people hospitalized has not yet reached its maximum. This wave will peak in the next two to three weeks.

He demanded a ban on mass gatherings of people to reduce the number of infections. Several schools in Gauteng have been closed as teachers and students increasingly test positive for COVID-19. The government launched a vaccination campaign for teachers on Wednesday.

So far, there have been over 19 lakh cases of the corona virus in South Africa and over 59,000 people have lost their lives.