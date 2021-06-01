After cinema and video games, the manga of the moment is exported to the cinema – Old Sport Republic

Cultural news Demon Slayer: After cinema and video games, the manga of the moment is exported to the theater Published on 06/01/2021 at 2:37 pm Demon Slayer is entitled to a second theatrical adaptation. It is the official site that announced this by posting a new poster. The show will continue the Natagumo Mountain Arch. Demon Slayer is everywhere! First published in the manga, the work by Koyoharu Gotouge was converted into an animation series and in the cinema with the Infinity Train. Additionally, a Demon Slayer game will see the light of day, developed by CyberConnect 2 studio. As if that weren’t enough, there will be a second (yes!) Game telling the adventures of Tanjiro: This is the Kimetsu Stage Page (name of first piece) that revealed it on Twitter. 【メ イ ン ビ ジ ュ ア ル 解禁！】

舞台 「鬼 滅 の 刃」 其 ノ 弐 絆

メ イ ン ビ ジ ュ ア ル 解禁！ さ に 、 デ ジ タ ル 版 「週刊 ャ ン プ」 定期 定期 購 限定 の チ ケ ッ ト 先行 （抽選） 実 施 決定！

(@ Maykimetsu 31stage) of the poster, the piece is staged in Mount Natagumo. This part of the plot is already covered in the manga and the cartoon series (episodes 15 to 21 of the first season). At the moment no European date has been set and the adaptation will only take place at the Galaxy Theater in Tokyo. Source: Kimetsu Stage, transmitted by Allociné Via Demon Slayer: Von Charlanmhg, Writing jeuxvideo.com MPTwitter