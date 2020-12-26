After the cabinet reshuffle, now the winter session … Does PM Oli show that the Nepalese constitution is defamed? – Nepalese Prime Minister Kp Shram Oli recommends winter session of Nepalese parliament after cabinet reshuffle

Strong points:

PM KP Sharma Oli, badly blocked by the dissolution of the Nepalese parliament

Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli, who was dissolved in the Nepalese parliament, is now accused of going against the constitution. It is claimed that he changed cabinet contrary to the constitution as interim prime minister. Not only that, regardless of the political upheavals emitted in the country and the strict order of the Supreme Court, he recommended calling a winter session of the Upper House of Parliament on January 1.

Supreme Court Notice of Justification on Dissolution of Parliament

The Nepalese Supreme Court also issued a notice of justification to Oli for the sudden dissolution of parliament on Friday. The court asked them to submit written explanations for the sudden decision made on Sunday. In fact, Nepal’s constitution without constitutional crisis does not have the right to dissolve the lower house of parliament. In this case, the Supreme Court also sent an opinion to the office of President Bidya Devi Bhandari.

Changes made to the cabinet after being the PM Guardian

Even after this order from the Supreme Court, PM Oli did not stop. He also reshuffled his cabinet on Friday evening, despite being the interim prime minister after parliament was dissolved. While as Acting Prime Minister, he does not have the right to change cabinet according to the Nepalese Constitution. On Friday, he inducted 8 new ministers into his cabinet. Five of them are believed to be supporters of his great rival Pushp Kamal Dahal Prachanda.

Nepalese constitution expert also considered act unconstitutional

Nepalese media Kathmandu Post quoted constitutional expert and senior lawyer Chandrakanta Gyawali as saying that Oli is currently in the role of guardian until the new prime minister is elected. In such a situation, they do not have the right to change cabinet. These five ministers Bahadur Rayamazhi, Prabhu Sah, Mani Thapa, Gauri Shankar Chaudhary and Daya Lama, who are in Oli’s cabinet, are considered to be from the Prachanda camp.

Now the recommendation to convene the winter session of the upper house of parliament

Prime Minister Oli recommended convening the winter session of the Upper House of Parliament on January 1. At the cabinet meeting on Friday evening, it was decided to recommend that the president convene the session of the National Assembly of the Upper House on January 1. The political crisis in Nepal worsened after President Vidya Devi Bhandari dissolved the House of Representatives and announced the dates of the midterm elections on Sunday on the recommendation of Oli.