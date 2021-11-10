agapito-marazuela,-the-anti-fascist-of-folklore-and-the-first-spanish-musical-hero

History is not always fair. Neither does memory. Agapito Marazuela was the victim of both. History and memory conspiring against a key figure in Spanish music. So key that we would have to place this guitarist and dulzainero as the great father of Castilian folk music, that legacy of sounds and experiences from the countryside that ended up building a greater popular heritage in Spanish culture. However, his name is buried by a twentieth century that saw him die without pain or glory.

Within the great work that La 2 does, an oasis among the generalist television networks, the stupendous Essentials issued a documentary dedicated to this self-taught musician who had a history obscured by two dictatorships, that of Primo de Rivera and that of Franco. A story faced with a dark reality with the triumph of the coup d’état of Franco’s troops in 1936, but which until then gave birth to a huge musician, innovator and cultivator of disparate folk sounds. It is difficult to know about him in this country, where only his name has a meaning in the circles of folklorists researchers or among the locals of Castilian lands.

Agapito Marazuela, in the center with a guitar in his hands.

Born in Valverde de Majano (Segovia), in 1891, He was the son of peasants and, somehow, that root to the field was never reaped. From a young age, he began to travel the lands of Castile with his father, collecting traditional musical material that was in danger of disappearing: tunes, romances, wedding songs, work songs and, especially, dulzaina and tambourine melodies. He had a great capacity to learn and understand music. That is why, when he moved to Madrid in 1923, he threw himself fully into the guitar, an instrument from which he would learn to draw great expressiveness . In the capital, he rubbed shoulders with many talented musicians and took the opportunity to recover in his music works by Isaac Albéniz and Enrique Granados, both creators of an original work based on folklore, to which they applied the musical language of post-romanticism, with certain influences from the Impressionism.

Just for all this work, Marazuela should be more studied in Spain, but its existence also keeps the spirit of a big man, a true type made of unique pasta, who shared ideals and poetics with writers like Antonio Machado and Gerardo Diego. With advanced ideas, in 1932 he joined the Communist Party of Spain and during the Civil War he was part of the Segovian anti-fascist militias. He also traveled to the Paris Exposition to promote in 1937 the republican commitment in the middle of the European decline with the fascist advance.

As told in the documentary Agapito Marazuela, the broken statue, He went with the dulzaina through the trenches to encourage the militiamen. He did the same in jail when he was arrested at the end of the war. He never denied his leftist militancy and maintained his defense of the Second Republic. Imprisoned in prisons in Madrid, Burgos and Vitoria, Marazuela played the guitar to colleagues who asked him the day before his executions. It offered private farewell concerts so that they would leave with the memory of resistance music. During the postwar period, the Franco regime ostracized him, although at least he was able to return to Segovia and dedicate himself to researching Castilian folklore, compiling his musical tradition threatened with extinction. He went from town to town keeping valuable information. He died in Segovia, in 1983, without due national recognition, in a poor burial, as his condition. Only great folklorists like Joaquín Díaz or duos like Fetén Fetén and Los Hermanos Cubero have been able to pay tribute to him in recent times.

In these hectic times, with the advance of the extreme right, the figure of Agapito Marazuela should take on even more value. If we have heard and read so much about Woody Guthrie or Pete Seeger as folk fighters against fascism or fierce capitalism in the United States, in Spain we had Marazuela, known by scholars of his work as “the last Castilian minstrel”, but perhaps also the first Spanish musical hero.