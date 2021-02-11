You are always on time! You can still register for the webinar “ How to Boost Your Digital Workspace: Agile Methodologies for the Digital Employee Experience ”

Digitization and / or digital transformation is one of the main trends this year and, of course, this new challenge affects businesses, work and human resources. Faced with this new reality, the digitization of the work environment must be a priority for those responsible for managing people because it not only makes it possible to optimize tasks and extract more performance and productivity, but also enhance the human factor. For all these reasons, the digital transformation of the workspace as well as the employee experience are essential.

We will talk about this again today, Thursday 11 February, in the webinar ‘How to boost your Digital Workplace: Agile methodologies for the digital employee experience’, organized by The Digital Workplaces, Knowdital and RRHHDigital. In it, the keys will be given on how they can promote the digitization of the working environment from the HR area and using agile methodologies.

In fact, The Digital Workplaces is the first certification for digital workplaces that recognizes companies’ efforts to digitize their employee experience.

The virtual meeting will take place today, Thursday 11 February, from 12:00 to 12:40.

