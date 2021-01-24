aging dams around the world: danger hangs over 58,700 large dams around the world! ‘Holocaust’ could strike in many countries, including India – aging dams in India, US and other countries pose growing threat, UN report

New York

According to a United Nations report, in India, by 2025, more than a thousand large dams will be almost 50 years old and such ancient structures all over the world may become a threat in the future. The report says that by 2050, most of the world’s population will have settled downstream of these thousands of dams built in the 20th century, putting them in serious danger from the old dams.

The risk of dam aging has also increased

The report entitled “Aging Water Infrastructure: An Emerging Global Risk” was prepared by the Canadian Institute for Water, Environment and Health at the United Nations University. The report states that most of the world’s 58,700 large dams were built between the 1930s and 1970s. They were built for 50 to 100 years.

Thousands of dams over 50 years old

He states that a concrete dam probably ages after 50 years. Therefore, thousands of dams around the world have reached dangerous conditions at this time, there is a risk of their wall breaking. The report indicates that the cost of maintaining old dams is increasing and their water storage capacity is also decreasing.

A large global population can be vulnerable

According to the analysis of the United Nations University, by 2050, the major part of the world population will be installed downstream of these thousands of dams. This is stated in the report after studying the dams built in India, America, France, Canada, Japan, Zambia and Zimbabwe. According to this, 32,716 large dams, or 55% of the total dams, are found in four Asian countries – China, India, Japan and South Korea. Most of them will soon be over 50.

1115 dam of India in danger category

According to the report, in India alone, 1,115 large dams will be 50 years or older in 2025. More than 4,250 large dams in the country will be 50 years old in 2050 and 64 large dams will be over 150 years old in 2050. The report states that if The Mullaperiyar Dam in Kerala was built 100 years ago in India, and if there is a fault, around 3.5 million people are at risk.