agitation-in-the-volcano-of-la-palma:-a-fifth-mouth-opens-and-the-flows-and-seismicity-increase

The volcano of La Palma lives again this Sunday a day of agitation. During the afternoon, the island has registered an increase in earthquakes and has seen a fifth mouth open, as confirmed by the volcanologist from the National Geographic Institute Rubén López. The eruption, in this way, has three mouths within the main cone and two more to the west, reports López. The opening of this fifth mouth has increased the flow of magma that has emerged to the surface, which has come to cause an overflow of the lava in the middle of the afternoon.

This increase in activity is added to what happened on Saturday afternoon, when the cone reactivated on the day 15 —and that until Saturday only emitted pyroclasts— began to expel lava. The technical director of the Canary Islands Volcanic Emergency Plan (Pevolca), Miguel Ángel Morcuende, explained that “this is an important piece of information, because in the end there is a redistribution of the magma to other points”.

The new contributions of magma have increased the emission of runoff. One of them runs through the Las Manchas area, one of the first areas to be evacuated after the beginning of the eruption on September 19, and heads southwest , although its flow is being redistributed among the existing flows. This new issue, for now, does not pose problems in the short term. Although it is heading towards the part of Corazoncillo, in the Llanos de Aridane, where the first coladas ran, its tendency is to join the closest language, which would be good news.

The The effect of these new flows is palpable, according to data from the European Copernicus satellite system. A second measurement carried out this Sunday brings to 2. 146 the destroyed buildings and 901, 2 hectares the destroyed area. That is, almost nine more hectares buried in nine hours. It coincides in time with the reactivation of a new lavage located in the southern area of ​​the eruptive center and the appearance of the new mouth.

Throughout the day, the language that was receiving the most contribution has been the original one, the one that ended up forming the fajana or lava delta as of September 28, and it does so through underground flows.

The lava flow that worries the most, however, continues to be the one that has entered the urban area of ​​the La Laguna neighborhood (Los Llanos de Aridane), evacuated on the day 12. The magma has already destroyed almost the entirety of the local school – of which only one of its modules and the patio remain standing -, several dozen houses and has stopped in front of the church of San Isidro. “We continue to hope”, Morcuende declared this Saturday, “that its advance takes place towards the south, because that would avoid problems in terms of housing.” The damage, if it took this direction, would focus on banana plantations.

Seismicity increases

Earthquakes, meanwhile, have increased in the last hours, which multiplied the unrest among the population. “There is a notable increase in seismicity,” Morcuende assured. “This seismicity has increased notably in its frequency and magnitude,” said Pevolca in its report this Sunday. “There are also earthquakes located at depths greater than 20 kilometers, which in the last hours continue to have a high magnitude.”

The Geographical Institute Nacional (IGN) has located more than two hundred tremors from midnight this Sunday until late in the afternoon, one of them with an epicenter in Fuencaliente (south of the island) with a magnitude of 4.3 and an intensity ( what is perceived in the population and in the infrastructures) of between four and five. On Saturday, the agency had reported 110 tremors, one of them of magnitude 4.9 recorded at 38 kilometers deep, the largest since that the eruption of the volcano began a little over a month ago.