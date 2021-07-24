IMF Smart Education and Escuela Superior de FP de Mlaga: agreement to innovate in training and academic excellence

The Spanish educational group of international scope IMF Smart Education has just signed a strategic alliance with the Escuela Superior de Formacin Profesional de Málaga: optimal. This agreement has a clear end goal, to join forces to provide vocational training in the city based on academic excellence through a learning methodology, anchored in innovation and student mentoring.

The optimal union IMF Smart Education x is a reflection of the commitment to its students, promoting the development and implementation of the talents necessary for the region’s business ecosystem in this stage of complete digital transformation, designing routes that allow them to build the training they need to maximize your employability and achieve your career goals.

IMF Smart Education continues to expand its offer in university education, professional specialization and vocational training, through an innovative value proposition centered on an education model based on the symbiosis between academia and business, creating useful, relevant and real knowledge to cope with changes in the work environment through transversal profiles.

The strategic alliance will have an initial portfolio of around 20 programs, where students will have the opportunity to specialize in degrees currently held by MFIs co-developed with industry leaders such as Cybersecurity with Deloitte, Big Data with INDRA and Digital Transformation with Hey.

Moreover, the bet that the MFI Smart Education makes to optimize VET and the city of Malaga is not accidental. Vocational training will have 36 new training cycles in the city next year, which constitutes “the biggest offer in the history” of this type of training in the province, as Mercedes Garca Paine, delegate recently said. territorial education and sports in. Malaga.

IMF Smart Education, with this agreement, ratifies its commitment to the city of Malaga, where it is already present through the business school ESESA-IMF, headquarters of the group’s face-to-face training in Andalusia, with more than 30 years of ‘experience in training professionals and managers.

“ This strategic alliance with Optimum strengthens our commitment to technical training that helps young people and the development of the business ecosystem, providing the digital, analytical and transversal profiles necessary for the commercial and technological transformation that Malaga is experiencing ” , says Conrado Briceo, CEO of FMI Smart Education.

