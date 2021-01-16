agreements and tensions of an anniversary marked by the pandemic

Publication: Saturday January 16, 2021 2:48 PM

On January 14, 2020, the first Council of Ministers of the first coalition government in Spanish history was held. Thus began a legislature which at that time could not imagine what was to come.

The 365 days of the PSOE-Unidas Podemos government have been marked by the coronavirus pandemic, this is one of its first notable divisions. Before, he was in the debate on the law of sexual freedom.

It was in March that everything exploded, the turning point for the executive: the lack of control of the pandemic. The state of alert was declared after a Council of Ministers marked by tensions that lasted longer than expected.

From that moment on, all the movements of the Executive were conditioned by the situation. From Moncloa, they have always defended that their objective is to “protect the most vulnerable”.

During these 12 months of government, the approval of the minimum living income, the increase in the minimum wage, the ban on evictions and the agreement for the ERTE with the social agents were achieved. But the most important negotiation was that of general state budgets, which include money from Europe for the management of the pandemic.

Besides the economic sphere, they succeeded in passing, with much controversy, a new law on education, known as the “Celaá law”, or the law on euthanasia.

These are some of the standards approved this year, but not all are lights; Within the Council of Ministers, there were divergences, and many, between the two government partners.

The king emeritus, the electricity bill or the increase in the minimum wage are just some of the tensions that have existed within Moncloa. Of course, they managed to register a motion of censure from Vox.

But even so, the tension with the opposition continues to increase, which accuses the executive more and more harshly, showing that the distancing from the People’s Party now seems insurmountable.