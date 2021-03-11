Aguado thinks Ayuso is looking for a coalition between the PP and Vox: “He goes to an open grave”

Updated: Thursday, March 11, 2021 10:24 AM

Published on: 03.11.2021 09:43

The one who until yesterday was the vice-president of the Community of Madrid, Ignacio Aguado, indicted this Thursday the decision of the presidency of the community, led by Isabel Díaz Ayuso, after ruling on the call for early elections in the territory.

“Ayuso’s one-sided break with Ciudadanos prompts us to think he wants to form a coalition with Vox. He’s going into an open grave, and I don’t want that in my community,” the former leader said in an interview. at Onda Cero. . In this sense, and following yesterday’s speech after hearing the news of the electoral advance, he again appealed to the president’s “irresponsibility”: “It is a great mistake and a lack of respect for the citizens ”, he condemned.

These statements by the former vice president are consistent with another appearance by Ayuso in the media. Specifically, in an interview with EsRadio, the Madrid leader thanked the far-right party for its “support” during its short term.

“I am grateful that Vox is supporting me now and giving me the support that I have not received on other occasions. I have always thanked the voters of Vox for the trust they have placed in me, as well as the citizen voters. I do not know if my politicians have been represented, but I want to thank them, “said the president, who however refused to seek coalitions after possible elections:” I want my project, “said- he.

Aguado avoids commenting on the legal battle

One of the most important points of the political divide in Madrid revolves around the legal battle conformed on Thursday. In this sense, given the two existing possibilities (the early call for elections or the approval of two censure motions, one from the PSOE and the other from Más Madrid), Aguado avoids giving a categorical answer: ” Let’s see where the mess is going. I would prefer that what happened yesterday had not happened, “he assured Onda Cero.

In this sense, the Citizen politician appeals to the probable judicial process which would be triggered by the mess, and maintains his defense of what Justice says: “We will adapt to what the courts say, when they mark the path, we will do so. what we have always done: the best for Madrid, ”he said.

Likewise, Aguado also expressed, in another interview with Espejo Público, that “no one expected Ayuso’s recklessness”. And he underlines what was the attitude of the leader during a year and a half that she governed in coalition: “This decree was signed. She was obsessed with the fact of governing alone … Murcia has come to her hair” , she says.

In the past 24 hours, Ignacio Aguado, along with the rest of the regional government’s citizens’ advisers, have been removed from their posts. Thus, this Wednesday the end of the functions of the regional vice-president, the former president and Minister of Transport, Ángel Garrido; and also advisers from the Economy, Culture, Social Policies and Universities, all in the orange orbit.