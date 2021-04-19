Aguirre believes that “the turn towards the center of the PP did not work” and asks Casado to follow Ayuso’s strategy

Esperanza Aguirre again blamed the strategy of Pablo Casado at the head of the national leadership of the Popular Party.

As it did after the Catalan elections, in which the PP won only three seats, the former Madrid president once again accused Casado of giving “a turn to the center that did not work”.

The former president of the Community of Madrid considers that the cessation of Álvarez de Toledo, the personal attacks against Abascal and the interview in which the current head of the PP assured that he did not share the position of Rajoy and Sáenz de Santamaría against 1- Or, “they didn’t work”.

Likewise, Aguirre praised the policy of Isabel Díaz Ayuso at the head of the Madrid region. A strategy that, according to him, the party leader should follow. “You have to change the strategy and Ayuso’s has paid off,” he said in an interview with ‘COPE’.

Asked about these statements, the Madrid leader confined herself to saying that she prefers “not to talk” about her strategy or that of the president of her party.

The one who spoke was José Luis Martínez-Almeida, who wanted to remember that “Casado named Ayuso” and both work in coordination. “With my affection, I tell you that Isabel Díaz Ayuso’s strategy is working because she is president, and it was Pablo Casado who appointed her,” said the “popular” spokesperson in an act.