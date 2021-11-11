Agustí Villaronga, the fight for creative survival of a different filmmaker

For many years, Agustí Villaronga (Palma, 68 years) has been a loose verse in Spanish cinema, the discordant element in an official narrative. His search for risky subjects (Behind the glass, The sea, his contribution to Aro Tolbukhin. In the mind of the murderer, Uncertain glory) found greater echo with Pa negre (2010). His El ventre del mar , which opens this Friday in commercial theaters, returns him to his personal path after his walk through the custom blockbuster with Born king (2019), a biopic produced by Andrés Vicente Gómez for the greater glory of the Saudi royal house. “I shot it with a lot of affection. And for once I make one with a lot of money , nor is it premiered in Spain ”, he says, laughing over the phone. The battle with an illness keeps him home, but his voice sounds upbeat. His cinema is also in a good mood: his black and white adaptation of a chapter from Océano mar, by Alessandro Baricco, brought him awards at the Malaga festival. best film, direction, music, photography, script and actor (for Roger Casamajor): never has a film won so many Biznagas, the trophy awarded by the Andalusian competition.

Villaronga draws a parallel between the story of the shipwreck in 1816 of the frigate The jellyfish, and the 13 days the 151 roamed the sea on a raft , of those that only remained 15 when they were rescued, and the current boat trips in the Mediterranean, full of human beings in search of a better life. “The defeated never have fortune”, is heard in the film. Villaronga adds: “Maybe never not, but of course they have it very difficult. Today’s world exemplifies this situation. It can be seen in what happens in Africa, or in the class struggle, which is reflected in the film in the confrontation between officers and sailors ”. In the historical event, the highest ranking military officers assassinated passengers and subordinates on the raft —built with wood from the frigate and abandoned by the other boats of La Medusa – . and the wounded were thrown overboard.

The disaster of The jellyfish has not only inspired these works, but also other films, novels, plays and the famous painting by Théodore Géricault, a paradigm of French romanticism. Pain and despair are reflected in the immense oil painting, in Baricco’s novel and Villaronga’s film the lack of social empathy is also noted. “It has always existed. Faced with the struggle for survival, selfishness ends up triumphing ”. The survivors of the raft did not emerge from that vicissitude as better people, something that was also augured at the beginning of the pandemic. “You are not the first to tell me about this parallel, of which I am not very convinced. I have seen solidarity in this coronavirus crisis. Nor am I naive: we have come out the way we did … although I don’t like talking about the pandemic very much. ”

Óscar Kapoya (left) and Roger Casamajor, in a image of ‘El ventre del mar’.

For Baricco, recalls the filmmaker, “people who have suffered terrible situations remain inconsolable forever, because the writer is pessimistic; I, on the other hand, do not believe that we are all the same ”. And it uses as references the testimonies of the Nazi extermination camps. “Nor do I think, as they say in the film, that destiny is marked. Human beings can do something with our free will. ”

El ventre del mar belongs to the most personal cinema de Villaronga, is easily linked with ideas and atmospheres of Aro Tolbukhin and El mar. “I’ve been with this story for almost two decades, and first I tried to premiere it as a play with two characters, who would be played by Eduard Fernández and Darío Grandinetti with continuous monologues [en la película se mantiene ese enfrentamiento entre dos supervivientes, el médico Savigny (interpretado por Roger Casamajor) y el marinero raso Thomas (Óscar Kapoya)]. I didn’t make it right before the pandemic. And during the confinement I thought there was a movie there. I shot it in Mallorca at the end of my quarantine, with a meager budget, and with total creative freedom, thanks to a very united team. ”

Shooting in Mallorca of ‘El ventre del sea ​​’in summer of 2020.

The race of the director has been marked by his innate ability to describe the footprint of war conflicts and disasters in the human being, how moral rottenness leads to confrontation. “Looking back, I recognize that it attracts me how difficult situations mark people’s childhoods, how fate leaves many people lying in the gutter. I’ve never been able to make nice movies, I tend to be tragic. In El ventre del mar it is said that things are more true when they go through terrible times. Ingmar Bergman, a filmmaker who will seem ancient to some, has left his mark on me, who always delved deeply into the issues “, he reflects. Villaronga talks about Bergman, but the one he wrote a letter to as a teenager was Rossellini. “I wanted to go to his school, it’s true. They rejected me for being too young. Today I don’t like his cinema so much. Now I am passionate about Pasolini, whom when I was young I was not able to appreciate. I think he is a complete artist. ”

Although I don’t find people very close to my style, today I think I’m not a freak. I simply do what I can ”

Among your wishes For the future, Villaronga hopes to maintain his illusion: “I love cinema, I can’t feel like a mercenary. Born a king had added incentives in addition to the economic one, such as filming in Arab countries. I have not been involved in some commissions because I have not seen myself in it, really ”. Nor does he have a plan b, like the one that led him to work in a pastry shop in the nineties, after the premiere of El niño de la luna. “I wouldn’t even know how to make cakes … I was out of circulation for seven years, and I doubted, I doubted a lot about whether I would direct again.” The fate of a green dog in the Spanish film industry? “Although I don’t find people very close to my style, today I think I’m not a freak. I just do what I can. ”