AI, a real HR revolution for large companies

Artificial Intelligence has come to HRDs to stay, it is now a reality. More and more companies are starting to integrate AI into their daily lives in different areas of activity, because by offering greater predictive capacity, automating tasks and optimizing resources, they improve productivity, profitability and the quality of service. In the case of HR, it is no different and AI is starting to emerge as the best ally to modernize and improve talent management in companies.

The Spanish consulting firm AIS Group, a pioneer in the application of artificial intelligence to different fields of activity, has identified the eight most remarkable benefits that AI brings to HR professionals:

Automatic reading of CVs – A good part of the time of people management teams is devoted to the selection process and, in particular, to reading the CVs received. A tedious task which, if it is prolonged over time, often loses efficiency. Reading and filtering the first 5 CVs is not the same as doing it with several tens or even hundreds. For artificial intelligence, there is no difference. Using text mining techniques, AI makes it possible to review all of the CVs received for each job offer for the keywords and characteristics desired in the profile, freeing the HR team from a heavy task. and time consuming.

Categorization and Screening of Optimal Candidates – AI systems are about more than just automatic reading of CVs. Their real added value is being able to categorize and sort them according to their correspondence with the job posting and even to recommend candidates for other possible vacancies. In this way, HR managers can focus on the most suitable CVs and invest their time in other tasks in which their knowledge and experience are completely irreplaceable, such as interviews or the preparation of career plans.

Chatbots – The use of bots in recruiting processes allows candidates to make a personalized introduction to the company and facilitate the perfect planning of interviews. These chatbots can act as a first filter through a pre-interview, get basic candidate data, resolve doubts about the job offer and confirm their suitability and interest in applying for the job after this initial contact.

Interview planning – Coordinating interview schedules is another of the most demanding tasks. Matching the gaps and available preferences of all involved is often more complex than expected. However, it is very easy to automate, offering the candidate an on-screen (mobile or web) calendar with options of interview days and hours so that they can choose the one that suits them best. This system frees up the HR team, who will not have to set up a schedule manually, nor adjust schedule changes and rescheduling, since the candidates themselves can make changes to the schedule if they need to change the schedule. interview time.

AI for people management

Beyond the recruitment processes, HR departments must take care of the management of the people who make up the team, an activity where AI provides tools that facilitate the performance of their work so that it ends up translating into an improvement in the work environment and the diploma. satisfaction of all staff.

One of the traditional problems of companies is absenteeism. Artificial intelligence offers models capable of predicting it and anticipating measures to prevent it and mitigate its effects. Effects that have direct consequences on the income statements of companies.

In large companies or in sectors such as industry or hospital, team management can be a factor that increases absenteeism and “ face to face ”, that is to say being in the workplace, but without performing the tasks necessary for good performance. With AI techniques, it is possible to create an optimized work schedule that combines a large number of variables to be taken into account, so as to combine the priority interests of all parties.

In areas such as talent management, training and internal promotion, AI supports both open vacancy alert systems, which the employee can schedule based on their interests and development goals. , as well as more complex systems that can analyze the profile of each team member and make recommendations for training actions to be followed to acquire the skills necessary to meet the demands of the role to which they aspire. Human capital is a business’s most important asset and AI provides the tools to make their experience as satisfying as possible, which impacts an engaged and productive team.

