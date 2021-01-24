AI, an opportunity for the innovation and entrepreneurship ecosystem

The pandemic has affected many aspects of our daily lives, but it has not diminished the impact of AI on our lives. In fact, the Covid has only highlighted the important role this technology plays and will play in the so-called new normal. It is not in vain, according to the study “Artificial intelligence in Europe”, carried out by Interxion and Digital Realty, that 6 out of 10 European companies use AI in their business or plan to implement it in the short term. term. But how do we move it forward?

With the aim of answering this question, MIDE (Madrid Innovation Driven Ecosystem) is organizing the conference: “ Artificial intelligence as an opportunity for Madrid’s innovation and entrepreneurship ecosystem ”, which will take place on January 26 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., online and with free access for those who wish to participate.

This session, organized in collaboration with IBM, We The Humans and TheCube, will welcome high-level speakers, including: Asuncin Gmez Prez, Vice-Rector for Research, Innovation and Doctoral Studies at the Universidad Politcnica de Madrid (UPM) and head of the AI ​​digital innovation center; Juan Ignacio Rouyet, CEO of We The Humans; Mara Borbons, artificial intelligence specialist at IBM, and Natalia Rodrguez, CEO of Saturno Labs.

Among the topics to be debated, let us underline the importance of ethics in AI at a time when ensuring sufficient transparency is essential for it to be accepted and applied in a responsible manner. It will also address the democratization of this Artificial Intelligence, that is to say that it is possible that it is accessible to everyone, including startups and small businesses.

After the discussion table, there will be a collaborative working session between the participants during which the main opportunities and challenges that AI represents will be revealed. These findings will be gathered by the MIDE team, who will analyze them and prepare a post-event document that shows the demands and demands of the ecosystem agents in terms of artificial intelligence.

In its role of connector and promoter of synergies between all the entities belonging to the ecosystem of innovation and entrepreneurship of Madrid and with the aim of unifying the efforts to improve the global competitive position of the Community of Madrid, MIDE will send this document to the public sector so that you can know firsthand what Madrid companies and startups think about the state of artificial intelligence in the community and the tasks that remain to be accomplished.

This conference will be the first in a series of thematic sessions in which MIDE brings together specialists and different ecosystem actors to discuss some of the main challenges and opportunities that this new year poses in sectors such as Foodtech, Insurtech or eHealth. “With these online sessions, we seek to provide an environment in which to meet and connect with other agents in the ecosystem; an environment in which to discuss the challenges of the sector while creating opportunities ”, says lvaro Bernad, CEO of MIDE.

Those interested in participating in the session “ Artificial intelligence as an opportunity for Madrid’s innovation and entrepreneurship ecosystem ” can register for free on the MIDE website: https: //www.mide .global / IA.php

