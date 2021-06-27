Aicad, in collaboration with Astex and Bizpills Group, will transfer their online platforms to 500 microentrepreneurs

Fundacin Mapfre has launched the second extraordinary call for Covid-19 employment aid, with the aim of helping to reactivate the productive fabric and minimize the social and economic effects of the pandemic. As a novelty, in this call, Fundacin Mapfre signed a collaboration agreement with Aicad, the business school for digital leaders; Astex, one of the most important companies in Spain in the field of language courses; and Bizpills Group, the leader in human resources technology consulting in Spain in the field of e-learning solutions for businesses.

Thanks to this agreement, the 500 beneficiaries who benefit from the Second Call We Access Covid 2021 aid will be able to access free of charge, until the end of the year, more than 400 training courses on online platforms on a wide variety of topics: languages , skills and competences in the commercial sphere, customer experience, productivity, management and leadership, human resources or digital knowledge, among others.

With this initiative, in addition to promoting employment, the Foundation is committed to helping small businesses and the self-employed in Spain with training.

Aicad Business School is the business school for digital leaders who are changing the world. Present in Europe and Latin America, its educational model is based on the creation of programs with internships in companies offering students professional experience in the field of work (https://www.aicad.es/convenio-de-practices/ ).

For its part, Astex is a leader in language training for companies and courses abroad with more than 30 years of experience. We are currently training around 200 clients and over 250,000 students have already been trained with our online platform.

Bizpills Group is the leader in human resources technology consulting in Spain in the field of e-learning solutions for businesses. He has extensive experience in helping clients increase worker productivity, efficiency and performance and improve employee professional development in organizations.

