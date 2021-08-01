AIG joins the Business Network for LGBTQ Diversity and Inclusion

AIG has joined REDI, the first network of companies and experts on diversity and inclusion of LGBTQ employees and their allies that exists in Spain. Joining this network is one more step for the insurer in its promotion of diversity, equity and inclusion and its initiatives to integrate all types of groups into its human team, among which stands out its work in favor of the LGTBQ + collective, for which it stands out it has been awarded several times.

“ We are very happy to partner with other companies who, as we have done for years in every country in the world where we are present, strive to eliminate prejudice and so that LGBTQ people can connect with each other. develop professionally in diversity, equity and inclusion framework, ” said Benedetta Cossarini, CEO of AIG Iberia and executive sponsor of AIG Europe’s LGBTQ + employee group.

For her part, Rosa Lpez Ruiz, Director of Human Resources at AIG Iberia and Champion of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion for Europe, underlines that “we are very happy to be part of REDI. We are convinced that our participation in this forum will be very enriching. We wish to contribute significantly to the exchange of professional experiences and good practices in the field of LGBTQ diversity. We are sure that among all the associated companies, we will promote the inclusion of this group in the world of work, achieving a more egalitarian society. ”

REDI is a non-profit association born in 2015 and inspired by international initiatives. Network members are companies and professionals who have a common commitment to promote a respectful environment in organizations, fostering the visibility and inclusion of talents regardless of their sexual orientation, gender identity or expression. Likewise, they aim to contribute to the social normalization of LGBTQ people in Spain and to eliminate socio-cultural prejudices that hamper their professional development and full performance.

Its goal is to ensure that LGBTQ diversity management is seen as standard practice and a competitive advantage by businesses. With more than a hundred associated companies, REDI constitutes a permanent forum for consultation and exchange for the business world and seeks to give visibility to diversity in organizations and to support awareness and good practices in matter.

Diversity, equity and inclusion are an integral part of AIG’s corporate policies. Precisely for its promotion of these values, it was recognized a few months ago as one of the best workplaces for LGTBQ + equality for the tenth consecutive year by the Corporate Equality Index of the Human Rights Campaign Foundation, a American organization founded in 1980 that works to increase understanding and promote the adoption of inclusive policies and practices with these groups.

With the same goal, the insurer changed the name of its 13 employee groups from LGBT & Allies to LGBTQ + & Allies to be more inclusive. A measure that demonstrates your commitment to society and your efforts to act in tune with the changes taking place there. At the same time, it develops products and services for these groups.

In addition, AIG sponsors organizations that promote LGTBQ + inclusion, such as Ou & Equal, the world’s leading organization dedicated to equity in the workplace, or Stonewall, the largest LGTBQ + charity in Europe.

