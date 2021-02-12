AIG recognized for 10th grade as one of the best places to work for LGBTQ equality

AIG has been recognized, for the tenth consecutive year, as one of the “ Best Workplaces for LGTBQ Equality ”, with a score of 100%, by the Corporate Equality Index of the Human Rights Campaign Foundation, a American organization founded in 1980 that aims to increase understanding and promote the adoption of inclusive policies and practices with these groups.

This recognition recognizes AIG’s efforts to promote diversity, equity and inclusion across the organization, as well as to ensure that no employee feels excluded because of gender. “Recognitions like this motivate us to continue to promote AIG’s strong commitment to inclusion, diversity and equity so that all of the people who make up the company’s human team are feel welcomed and included, ”says Rosa Lpez Ruiz, Iberia Human Resources Director and AIG Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Champion for Europe.

Company policies for inclusion and diversity

Among AIG’s corporate policies in this area, for example, the renaming of the company’s 13 LGBT and Allied Employee Groups (ERGs), which have been renamed LGBTQ + and Allies, stands out for being more inclusive. A measure that demonstrates the insurer’s commitment to developing its diversity, equity and inclusion approach based on the changes occurring in society.

AIG also encourages the creation of employee groups at its locations around the world, whose mission is to improve diversity, equity and inclusion in the business by increasing the number of LGBTQ + employees, but also by developing products and services for these groups. as using LGBTQ + providers. In addition, it also works to ensure that its diversity policies have community reach wherever it operates.

Specifically, in Europe, the LGBTQ + Employee Group was established last year with the aim of attracting, retaining and supporting LGBTQ + talent across the region and helping to foster and maintain an environment of work in which this community feels respected. Valued and supported. The group is supported by three executive sponsors, Benedetta Cossarini (CEO of Iberia), Michael Jensen (CEO of Nordic countries) and Alexander Nagler (CEO of DACH), as well as the support and guidance of Rosa Lpez Ruiz (director of resources human resources at Iberia and Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Champion for Europe).

In addition, AIG sponsors organizations that promote LGTBQ + inclusion, such as Ou & Equal, the world’s leading organization dedicated to equity in the workplace, or Stonewall, the largest LGTBQ + charity in Europe.

