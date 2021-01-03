Air quality in workspaces, key to minimizing the risk of coronavirus

The coronavirus has highlighted the importance of well ventilating confined spaces. In fact, it was recently estimated that 75% of infections occur through aerosols, particles less than 100 microns in diameter that can stay suspended in the air for hours.

This high percentage is of particular importance when it comes to closed spaces, in which people spend on average nearly 90% of their daily life, according to the WHO Europe 2013 report. Homes, schools, restaurants .. and of course, in the office.

Although the implementation of telecommuting or the hybrid model – a combination of working in person and from home – was encouraged during the pandemic, many workers have to come to work every day because of the type of tasks that they accomplish the demands.

Ensuring clean and pure air in these spaces is essential to ensure the well-being of employees. Indeed, environmental pollution has adverse effects on health, beyond the coronavirus, and also influences productivity and performance.

According to the “Indoor Air Quality Barometer” study, six out of ten Spaniards believe that the air they breathe in their workplaces is polluted. In addition, the report states that 61% believe that these spaces do not have any specific technology to guarantee indoor air quality and almost 90% admit that they are not sufficiently aware of indoor air quality. .

And that Spain has regulations to ensure that there is no public space without good air quality examination and control protocols. As stated in the regulation, it is recognized that a good state of conservation of air conditioning and building renovation systems is essential for the health of the people who access these facilities.

Independent quality analysis

Some companies, like the reverse logistics company ANOVO in the technology sector, in their commitment to the safety and health of workers, as well as customers and suppliers, have chosen to conduct a comprehensive study of the quality of the indoor air in all your building by an independent laboratory.

During the analysis, parameters such as carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, bacteria in suspension, number of particles in suspension or volatile organic compounds, among others, were measured.

The final score is 10 out of 10, which is the most optimal, which indicates that the measures implemented by ANOVO are on the right track to reduce the risk of contagion inside buildings, and at the same time to protect to all users of the same against the spread of Covid-19.

According to Jos Garca Martnez, CEO of ANOVO, “we ensure the safety and health of our workers, as well as that of our customers and suppliers, and more in the context of the coronavirus pandemic in which we have not stopped to provide our services as our core business. Therefore, we have decided to go beyond compliance with the regulations in force and have acted in accordance with the application of good practice guides in the operation and maintenance of air conditioning systems, based on the recommendations and opinions from the Ministry of Health. , as well as international agencies and professional organizations ”.

ANOVO works to provide efficient and innovative solutions in the after-sales service and supply chain management of the technology sector, providing a second life to more than 4 million devices per year.

