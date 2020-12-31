Airport explosion in Yemen: video: the new government of Yemen has returned from Saudi Arabia, missile attack on the airport; 26 dead – Yemen’s deadly attack at Aden airport as new government arrives from Saudi Arabia blames Houthis

Strong points:

26 people were killed in a fierce attack on Yemen’s civil war-battled Aden air port as leaders of the Saudi-backed government disembark at the airport. Eden held responsible

26 people have died and more than 50 have been injured in a fierce attack on the civil war-battling Aden air port in Yemen. The attack came at a time when leaders of the Saudi-backed coalition government were getting off their planes at the airport. All the leaders were returning after talks with the Saudi government. Yemen and Saudi Arabia blamed the Iranian-backed Houthi rebels for this vigorous attack.

On the other hand, the Huti rebels denied this attack. Live video of the explosion has now gone viral on social media. The Houthi rebels, who have fought the Saudi-led coalition for several years, now have extremely deadly suicide weapons, missiles and drones. Previously, a faction involved in this civil war declared its reign in the city of Aden. This organization is seeking autonomy in southern Yemen.

Prime Minister Mein Abdulmalik was also present on the plane

In early December, Saudi Arabia announced that it had reached an agreement between the TSTC group and President Abdbuh Mansoor Hadi. At the time of the latest attack, scores of people were filming the arrival of cabinet officials. Prime Minister Mein Abdulmalik and Saudi Ambassador to Yemen Al Jaber are said to have been on the plane as well. Initial reports indicated that mortars, rockets or drones or all had been used in this attack near other air ports.

We also see in the video that several explosions have followed one another. A missile targeted the paved road. The sound of gunfire was also heard during the attack. We see in the video that after the attack, the officers who got off the plane again ran into the plane. It is said that all Yemeni officials and Saudi ambassadors escaped to safety during this attack. He was taken to the Yemeni President’s building for security reasons. Flames were seen at the scene after the attack.