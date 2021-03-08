Airstrikes in Saudi Arabia in Sana’a: Saudi fighters bombed in Yemen, retaliated by pro-Iranian Huti rebels

Sanaa

Saudi Arabia-led coalition forces carried out several airstrikes on Houthi-controlled military sites in Yemen’s capital Sana’a on Sunday. According to Xinhua reports, Sunday airstrikes targeted the 1st Division camp, the maintenance camp and the 4th Brigade in Sana’a as well as the Attan site in the southern part of the capital.

Iran-backed Houthi rebels have attacked Saudi Arabia with missiles and drones, and now airstrikes have been carried out in response to this. Yemen has been in a state of civil war since 2014, when Iranian-backed Houthi rebels took control of several provinces in northern Yemen and ousted internationally recognized President Abd-Rabbu Mansoor Hadi from the capital eastern Sana’a.

Why are British soldiers stationed in Saudi Arabia? After all, Prince Salman is afraid of the ‘crisis’

The Saudi-led Arab coalition intervened in the Yemeni conflict in 2015 to support Hadi’s government. Explain that attacks by Houthi rebels in Yemen have shaken Saudi Arabia. Troubled by the constant attacks on oil wells and oil factories, Prince Salman enlisted the help of the British military. The artilleryman of the British Army’s 16th Royal Artillery Regiment has been quietly deployed to Saudi Arabia’s oil fields to protect oil wells from drone strikes by Huti rebels.

British army saves Saudi oil factories

The defense spokesperson said the UK had worked closely with the Saudi Ministry of Defense and several international allies following the attack on Saudi Arabia’s oil production facilities on September 14, 2019. Meanwhile, a strategy has also been developed to strengthen the defense of its vital economic infrastructure against air threats. The spokesperson, however, did not disclose the exact deadline or the number of soldiers involved, citing Operation Security.

Saudi Arabia is the fifth country to spend the most on weapons

According to the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute, Saudi Arabia spent some $ 61.9 billion on defense in 2019. With that, Saudi Arabia joined the top five spending countries in the world on defense. weapons. In this list, only America, China, India and Russia are ahead of Saudi Arabia. Saudi Arabia is completely dependent on foreign countries for its military weapons.