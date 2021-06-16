Airstrikes on the Gaza Strip: Israeli airstrike

Strong points:

Israel carried out an airstrike on Gaza on the intermediate night of Wednesday, the first Palestine sent incendiary balloons towards Israel, just two days ago there was a change of power in Israel Tel Aviv

Israel’s 12-year Netanyahu regime ended and Naftali Bennett, 49, leader of the right-wing Yamina party, became the new prime minister, but hostilities with Palestine have not changed. According to the AFP news agency, Israel once again carried out an airstrike in Gaza. Earlier, hundreds of powerful Israeli nationalists marched through East Jerusalem on Tuesday in a show of force.

airstrike on gaza

The AFP news agency quoted Palestinian security forces as saying that Israel carried out an airstrike on Gaza. According to eyewitnesses, on Wednesday morning, Palestinian terrorists sent incendiary balloons towards southern Israel, after which Israel carried out an airstrike on Gaza.

Parade of extremist nationalists in Israel

Earlier Tuesday, hundreds of powerful Israeli nationalists marched through East Jerusalem in a show of force. This development threatens to ignite again in the Gaza Strip with violence just weeks after the ceasefire with Hamas militants.

The government changed in Israel just two days ago

An era has ended in the country with the inauguration of the leader of the right-wing Yamina party of Israel, Naftali Bennett, 49 years old. Benjamin Netanyahu, who ruled Israel for about 12 years, could not save his power even after putting in a lot of effort. Naftali Bennett took office as Prime Minister of Israel on Sunday.