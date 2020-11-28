Ajit Doval: India ready to play important role in Indian Ocean, NSA Doval meets Sri Lankan President – Indian NSA Ajit Doval meets with Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa to block Chinese aggression in the Indian Ocean

Colombo

India has stepped up efforts to mobilize its neighbors to halt China’s growing activities in the Indian Ocean. In this series, Indian National Security Advisor Ajit Doval met Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa on Saturday. During this time, there was a discussion between the two countries on national security, security in the Indian Ocean, new Indian investments, infrastructure projects.

Doval also met with Sri Lankan Prime Minister and Secretary of Defense

The information from this meeting was tweeted by Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa himself. Let us know that on Friday NSA Doval met with Sri Lankan Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa. He also discussed bilateral relations while meeting with the country’s defense secretary. National Security Advisor Ajit Doval arrived in Colombo on Friday for trilateral talks on maritime security between India, Sri Lanka and the Maldives.

Participation in talks on maritime security of India, Sri Lanka and Maldives

Ajit Doval took part in high-level trilateral maritime security talks between India, Sri Lanka and the Maldives on Saturday in Colombo. Sri Lanka is hosting the Fourth Trilateral Meeting on Maritime Security Cooperation with India and Maldives. This meeting takes place after six years. Previously, this meeting was held in New Delhi in 2014. The Indian High Commission in Colombo said Doval was formalized by signing the details of the discussion during the tripartite meeting between Sri Lankan Defense Secretary, the Major (retired) Kamal Gunaratne and Maldives Minister of Defense Maria Didi.

India loves the Indian Ocean countries

Sri Lankan Foreign Ministry tweeted without giving detailed information about the meeting that Sri Lankan Foreign Minister Dinesh Gunawardene addressed the meeting as the main guest. The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Admiral Prof. Jayanath Columbus also attended the meeting. The meeting took place between China’s efforts to increase its influence in the Indian Pacific region and the Indian Ocean. The Sri Lankan military said on Thursday that Bangladesh, Mauritius and the Seychelles will also have observers at the meeting.

Discussion on these questions!

The possibility of being discussed at the tripartite meeting on topics such as coordinated action on maritime safety in the Indian Ocean region, training in relief and rescue operations, taking measures to increase pollution at sea, information sharing, illegal weapons, drug trafficking Has been expressed. In New Delhi, the Ministry of External Affairs said on Thursday that tripartite meetings at NSA level were an effective platform for strengthening cooperation among Indian Ocean countries.