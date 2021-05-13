al-aqsa mosque israel palestine: know why al-aqsa mosque in jerusalem is a battleground between israel and palestine – know why al-aqsa mosque in jerusalem becomes an arena of war between israel and palestine

Strong points:

The reason for the conflict between Israel and Palestine is believed to be the Al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem. This is the biggest violent conflict between the two countries since 2017. Indeed, the Muslim community considers the Al-Aqsa Mosque as the third holy place after Mecca and Medina. Muslims also call him by the name of Haram al-Sharif. At the same time, in addition to the Jews of Israel, Christians also regard this place as sacred to themselves.

Muslims believe that Prophet Mohammad walked from Mecca to Al-Aqsa Mosque during the overnight journey (al-Isra) and stayed here before going to Jannat. Built in the 8th century, this mosque is located on a mountain. It is also known as a plateau surrounded by walls. There is also a “Temple Mount” on the plateau, which the Jews consider sacred to themselves. Apart from that, there is another temple here. Jews also consider him a saint.

Israel captured many parts of Jerusalem

According to the Bible, the “Temple Mount” was built by King Solomon, which was later destroyed by the Roman Empire, except for its western side. Jews love this wall. The second temple remained for 600 years, but was also demolished by the Roman Empire in the first century. Muslims and Israelis in Arab countries as well as Palestinians claim this plateau surrounded by walls. Israel captured parts of Jerusalem from Jordan during the 1967 Arab War.

The Israelis started celebrating Jerusalem Day after that. Jewish nationalists were to hold a march on Monday to mark the anniversary of the event. During this time, violence erupted. Israel later announced that it would make united Jerusalem its new capital. However, it was not recognized internationally. Under this new arrangement, the Islamic Trust of Jordan continued to assume administrative responsibility for the Waqf Aqsa Mosque and the “Dome of the Rock”.

After the 1994 agreement with Jordan, Israel was given a special role here. Since then, the Israeli security forces have been constantly present here and, along with the Waqf, manage the administration of the region. Under the standstill agreement, Jews and Christians are allowed to visit here, but Muslims are prohibited from offering namaz on the ground. Here, Jews pray near the Western Wall, just below the sacred plateau, which was once the perimeter wall of the Temple Mount.

Why the recent conflict

Israeli police set up barricades on April 12 to prevent large numbers of people from gathering here. Palestinian Muslims congregate here in large numbers during the month of Ramadan. He limited the number of people offering prayers in the al-Aqsa mosque a few days later. At the same time, thousands of Palestinians who entered have been repatriated. The conflict has since intensified between Israel and the extremist Palestinian group Hamas.

Turkish President Recep Tayyab Erdogan told his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, that the international community must send a strong message to Israel regarding its stance against Palestine. In the face of growing tension in Jerusalem, the leaders of the two countries spoke by telephone on Wednesday. A statement said that the United Nations Security Council must intervene immediately in this matter. Meanwhile, thousands of people demonstrated in Istanbul, Turkey, breaking the curfew imposed by the Corona virus.