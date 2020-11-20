Ayman al-Zawahiri, leader of Kabul, the world’s most feared terrorist organization, has died in Afghanistan. Arab News has claimed this, citing sources. According to the report, he died of natural causes. Zawahiri was last seen in a video released on the anniversary of the September 11 attack in Issa. However, Arab News has not confirmed Zawahiri’s death. Arab News cited security sources in Pakistan and Afghanistan as saying Zawahiri was dead. The report states that if Zawahiri dies, there may be a struggle for leadership in the organization. In fact, the previous sons Hajma bin Laden and the powerful Al Qaeda leader Abu Mohammed Al Masri are dead.