LETTER SIZE

ALAIN AFFLELOU is a member of the Social Innovation Master

It is aimed at ALAIN AFFLELOU employees and franchisees and will support inter-entrepreneurship to promote ideas that improve the life of society.

BY RRHH Digital, 4:30 pm – December 30, 2020



ALAIN AFFLELOU, in his vocation to promote innovation and his commitment to enhance the work that is done in the fields of vision and audiology as well as its leadership value and its commitment to social actions, signed an agreement collaboration with the Growth Power marketing platform through which it will be able to register 400 of its employees – from its own centers and franchisees – for the Social Innovation Master developed by Play Ground in collaboration with the social impact laboratory Learning by Helping.

The Master in Social Innovation aims to seek initiatives with a social aim to change the world. In addition, with each course generated by ALAIN AFFLELOU for this training, € 2 will be allocated to the ALAIN AFFLELOU Foundation so that it can continue to develop its social projects.

Aware that today more than ever people choose brands for their Corporate Social Responsibility actions, ALAIN AFFLELOU maintains the social spirit linked to inter-entrepreneurship and, consequently, the training of his employees in the Master in Social Innovation is a great opportunity to improve the world we live in and be part of these changes.

“Among the subjects taught in the Master of Social Innovation, there are techniques of social and environmental impact, in addition to highlighting the power of innovation to change the environment around us, so that ideas can be made and always developed in search of qualitative improvements ”, explains Susana Ortega, Director of Human Resources at AFFLELOU Spain. “FROM ALAIN AFFLELOU we want to give continuity to the development plan, because we want to help improve the world through innovation in a social spirit,” he adds.

The Master in Social Innovation taught by PlayGround and Learning by Helping and aimed at professionals from different sectors will have a duration of 1.5 hours per week every Wednesday, until the end of July and in addition to courses, seminars and interviews are added to complete training, which takes place online.

* If you found this article interesting, we encourage you to follow us on TWITTER and subscribe to our DAILY NEWSLETTER.

HRDigital

SEND YOUR COMMENT