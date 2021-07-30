Alaska earthquake news: Alaska tsunami warning, all you need to know: tsunami warning after the Alaska earthquake

Perryville

An 8.2 magnitude earthquake struck Alaska, United States on Thursday, causing panic among the population. After the earthquake, the United States Geological Agency issued a tsunami alert, which was later canceled. People said there was minor damage to their properties due to the quake, but officials said the exact situation would not be known until after sunset.

tsunami warning canceled

The U.S. National Tsunami Warning Center canceled a tsunami warning Thursday morning as the highest wave barely half a foot hit Old Harbor. A tsunami alert for Hawaii was also canceled and officials said there was not much danger to Guam and American Samoa or the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands.

The intensity was 8.2 on the Richter scale

At the same time, the US Geological Survey said the magnitude of the quake, which occurred around 8:15 p.m. Wednesday night, was 8.2. It was also said that the epicenter of this earthquake was at a depth of about 29 miles from the sea surface. Panicked by the earthquake, 400 people from the King Cove area took refuge in the gymnasium of a school.

Many tremors came in an hour

School principal Paul Berker said that we are used to earthquakes because such earthquakes and tsunami sirens are common in this region. Several tremors were felt inside, some of magnitude 6.2 and 5.6.