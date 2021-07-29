Alaska earthquake: Tsunami warning in Alaska in the United States: Tsunami warning after the earthquake in Alaska, United States

Alaska

Shaking was felt on Wednesday evening in the Alaska Peninsula in America. The magnitude of this earthquake is 8.2 on the rector’s scale. These tremors were so strong that after them, a tsunami warning was issued. Terrible destruction is to be feared because of the aftershocks. At present, information on the damage caused by the earthquake is awaited.

The US Geological Survey felt the quake at 11:15 p.m., 29 miles below the surface. Its effect is far from the center. According to the USGS, there were at least two other aftershocks, which were given magnitudes at 6.2 and 5.6. In the past seven days, no earthquakes greater than a magnitude of 3 have occurred within 100 miles of this area.

After these tremors, a tsunami warning was issued for southern Alaska, the Alaska Peninsula and the Aleutian Islands. According to reports, because the earthquake is not very low to the ground, it might not cause as much damage as the resulting tsunami waves. At the same time, the damage on the west coast of the country is being assessed.