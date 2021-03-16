Albert Rivera will head an institute dedicated to the training of future politicians

Publication: Tuesday March 16, 2021 11:40 PM

Former Ciudadanos President Albert Rivera will head the new Institute for Leadership and Political Training at the Cardenal Cisneros Higher Education Center, attached to the Complutense University of Madrid.

Rivera joined the board of directors of the said center, on a proposal from its management, in a decision ratified by the former Minister of Universities and Innovation of the Community of Madrid, Eduardo Sicilia. Sicilia was sacked on March 10, along with the vice-president of the Community of Madrid, Ignacio Aguado, and the rest of the citizen advisers, after the announcement of the electoral advance made by the president of the Community, Isabel Díaz Ayuso.

The powers of Sicily in universities and innovation are now assumed by the Minister of Education, Science, Culture, Tourism and Youth and the government spokesperson, Enrique Ossorio.

Sources at the center have indicated that the purpose of establishing this Institute for Leadership and Political Education is to fill in the gaps that Albert Rivera detected in his personal experience during his years of active politics. Thus, in the absence of final closure of the plan, the studies, which will have the postgraduate category, will include subjects such as political philosophy, economics or law, as well as other subjects such as oratory. , protocol or communication.

Albert Rivera, a law graduate, has been president of Ciudadanos since his first congress, held in 2006, until November 2019, when he resigned after the electoral debacle suffered by his party, which in the last elections in a key national level rose from 57 to 10 deputies. Rivera then left politics to return to law and is a partner in the law firm Martínez-Echevaría y Rivera.