Alberto Fernndez Varela, CEO of Servitalent, talks about the launch of the new Guide for Hiring Interim Management 2021

“Interim management is a discipline which has very little history in our country and which is culturally and entrepreneurial very little rooted yet in Spain, so it needs a lot of didactics, both in terms of the supply of professionals and of demand., fundamentally from SMEs “, underlines Alberto Fernndez, founding partner and CEO of Servitalent

BY RRHHDigital, 03:30 – 15 June 2021



Servitalent, a Galician company specializing in managers and talent management, has launched the second edition of its Guide for the hiring of interim executives in which the results of an own study carried out between February and March 2021 are presented, by interviewing more than 400 professionals, through the professional network LinkedIn, on the current state of interim management in Spain, their profile, their missions and the accumulated fees, and which also aims to be a simple guide for professionals who decide to undertake their work as interim managers or for companies that need more information about this management alternative to assess the hiring of this type of professional services.

Alberto Fernndez Varela, founding partner and CEO of Servitalent, answers the following questions about the recent launch of the Guide:

Why did you come up with the idea of ​​creating an interim management hiring guide?

Interim management is a discipline which has very little history in our country and which is culturally and entrepreneurially very little rooted yet in Spain, so it needs a lot of didactics, both in terms of professional supply and demand. of SMEs fundamentally. In addition, for us as a company, it is an excellent exercise for the annual analysis of the evolution of the market and the continuous improvement of our company.

What elements of the current state of interim management will you highlight from the study conducted this year?

In recent months, of course, the market in general and the sector in particular have been strongly conditioned by the impact of the Covid19 crisis. Saving the first stage of the crisis, which was very hard, since last September, the sector has rebounded strongly. It would fundamentally underline the growth of missions linked to the digital transformation of companies and the definitive consolidation of part-time missions to cover functional departments in SMEs. That is, what in other countries in our environment do not consider IM. Therefore, we can start talking, without any embarrassment, about Spanish Interim Management. This makes perfect sense if we consider the structure of our commercial fabric and the lack of dimension of our companies.

How has the CCAA transition management sector evolved?

A trend that we have observed in previous years is consolidating. Interim management activity is developing in the Autonomous Communities with the strongest growth in economic activity and where the greatest activity of companies providing this type of service is identified. Although the management of missions by service providers represents only a small percentage of the entire market, it is true that these companies, with their commercial and communication work, favor knowledge of this management method, both in terms of supply than demand. In this sense, the activity is currently strongly concentrated in 4 autonomous communities, and in this order: Catalonia, Madrid, C. Valenciana and Galicia.

The Guide mentions the expectations of professionals with regard to this interim management activity for the next 12 months. How does Servitalent appear in this scenario?

The truth is, the expectations are very high. On the one hand, according to the data that we collect in the guide, more than 80% of the professionals who exercise this profession have positive expectations regarding the evolution of the market in the coming months, and on the other hand, the notable increase in the applications of interim managers by companies, more than 100% compared to 2019, which is the reference year, announces an excellent year. Everything indicates that the last four months of 2021, when the action plans are specified by the companies resulting from the aid of the European recovery plan, Next Generation EU, the growth of interim management, as well as recruitment in general of managerial profiles in structure, to grow remarkably. We’ll see what happens.

Alberto concludes that the objective of launching the Guide for the second year in a row is to help supply and demand align their interests, in addition to providing more valuable information on the evolution of this management modality in our country. . All this and more information in the Servitalent Interim Management Recruitment Guide, downloadable here.

* If you found this article interesting, we encourage you to follow us on TWITTER and subscribe to our DAILY NEWSLETTER.

DRHNumeric