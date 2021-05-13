Alberto Rodríguez will not appear in the Vistalegre IV primaries to be in the new leadership of Podemos

Publication: Thursday May 13, 2021 4:05 PM

The secretary of the Organization of Podemos, Alberto Rodríguez, announced this Thursday that he will not appear in the primaries of his party to be part of the new leadership of the purple formation that will come out of the next Vistalegre IV, a decision that has was disconnected from the legal proceedings against him for allegedly assaulting a police officer.

“I think it’s time to close a scene, so I’m giving up running for the primaries to be part of the party leadership,” he said in a video he posted on social media.

The Canarian MP confirms that he will continue to work from his seat in Congress and stresses that he took this decision before the Supreme Court prosecutor’s office asked him for six months in prison for having kicked a police officer during of an event in 2014.

Thus, he underlines that his resignation “has nothing to do with the injustice of the police and judicial persecutions” from which he suffers, and proclaims that although they can “judge him a thousand times” and “condemn him without proof a million of times “it will not be. make him “modify or a centimeter” his way of “conquering rights and freedoms to achieve a social majority.

Alberto Rodríguez defends the work he did during the two years he remained secretary of the Podemos Organization and is pleased that his training has left the “internal fights broadcast during prime time” in the “trunk” of ” bad memories” . time ”, as well as“ the bleeding of the organization and the way of conceiving domestic politics as a personal springboard ”.

He also underlines by justifying his resignation that we must all “take a step” to avoid that some “must give everything”, as always happens, because “the historical processes are unstoppable”, he argues. In any case, he assures us that he sees his decision as a “natural process” and “without drama” and remembers that he was always aware that sooner or later “it would be time to withdraw”, which he considers on the other hand “healthy, fair and natural in any human group” which wants to progress.