Alcoa and the unions, not agree

The meeting between Alcoa and the works council of the Cervo (Lugo) plant to try to move forward in negotiations for the sale of the plant, which for the multinational must go through the cancellation of the indefinite strike, ended without delay. agreement.

Workers’ representatives proposed a “temporary social peace” for seven weeks in an attempt to achieve this solution, the state company of industrial participations (SEPI) as an agent willing to act as an intermediary in the sale of the A Maria factory in Liberty.

However, the company, which explained “its willingness to explore again the sale of the San Cibrao aluminum plant to SEPI, as demanded by the government and workers’ representatives, as the strike is canceled “, regrets” not having been able to reach an agreement, because of the additional requests formulated by the workers’ representation “

