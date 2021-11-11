alec-baldwin-is-sued-for-negligence-after-the-tragedy-of-the-filming-of-'rust'

Attorney Gary Dordick and his client, Serge Svetnoy, at a press conference Wednesday in Los Angeles. PATRICK T. FALLON (AFP)

Things are starting to get complicated for Alec Baldwin after the tragedy of ‘Rust’. Serge Svetnoy, one of the western technicians in whose shooting Halyna Hutchins was killed by an accidental gunshot on 21 October, he denounced the protagonist and producer of the film on Tuesday. The plaintiff, the first to bring a complaint to court in this case, accuses those responsible for the production of negligence and lack of professionalism. It considers that they failed to implement the necessary security measures to protect the filmmakers during filming at the Bonanza Creek ranch, in the US city of Santa Fe, capital of New Mexico.

“They should never, ever have real bullets on set,” Gary Dordick, Svetnoy’s attorney, said in filing the lawsuit Tuesday. Svetnoy was in charge of lighting the film, one of the closest technical positions to Hutchins, the cinematographer. He is one of the few who were present at the time of the shooting.

Svetnoy describes the moment of the accident in her lawsuit . He claims to have felt a “strange and terrifying” blow of air from the right side of his body and how gunpowder sprayed his face. The text describes how he saw that the life of Hutchins was fading, whom he claims to have held in his arms for “20 or 30 minutes ”as she bled and lost consciousness after being wounded in the chest. “This will haunt him forever,” Dordick said of his client, who burst into tears after paramedics arrived at the filming location to transport the photographer to a hospital in Albuquerque. Dordick claims that the lawsuit does not seek to raise money for his client, but to improve security conditions in the filming.

In addition to pointing out Baldwin, Svetnoy also blamed the assistant director, Dave Halls, and the manager of the armory, Hannah Gutiérrez-Reed, in his lawsuit. It is not the first time that the technician distributes blame. A few days after the tragedy, the technician expressed on Facebook his doubts about Gutiérrez-Reed’s professionalism. “I’m sure we had professionals in all departments except one, the one in charge of weapons … There is no way that a woman from 24 years I could be an expert in weapons ”, she wrote on the social network. “To save money, sometimes people are hired who are not fully qualified to do complicated and dangerous work. And you put the lives of others and your own at risk ”, he added then.

The case still wait for the Santa Fe district attorney to file charges. At a press conference in late October, authorities did not rule out charging Baldwin, who was the one who pulled the trigger on a Colt 45 that in theory it should have been loaded with blank bullets, but it seems that it contained a real bullet, nor against the members of the production who had to review the weapons that were going to be used in the filming of the film, set in the Wild West of the late nineteenth century.

The inaction of the prosecution so far has caused a cross of accusations and speculations between the protagonists of the tragedy. Jason Bowles, the lawyer for the gunsmith Gutiérrez-Reed, has opted for the sabotage theory. In a televised interview, he claimed that someone introduced a real bullet into the filming as a form of protest against the complaints of seven cameramen who had left the set after complaining of abuse and excesses of production. “We are convinced this was sabotage and that Hannah is being set up,” Bowles said Wednesday in a statement following the lawsuit filed by Svetnoy.

Lane Luper, one of the cameramen who protested the working conditions, has categorically rejected the allegations made by Gutiérrez-Reed’s defense. “The idea makes me sick … to say that is irresponsible, slander and frankly disgusting,” he said in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter .

Baldwin , on which all the lights are on, has been cautious in the weeks after the incident. 10 days after the shooting, he reluctantly agreed to speak in a tense meeting with the press. On Monday he proposed on Twitter that all film and television shootings have police officers to monitor the weapons, whether they are false or true.

The death of Hutchins has already begun to leave consequences in the filming of the industry. The independent film The Locksmith , starring Ryan Phillippe and Kate Bosworth, who will also be filmed in New Mexico, will only use rubber gun models and the shots will be included as special effects in post-production.

Dwayne Johnson, better known as The Rock and one of the most influential actors in Hollywood, also recently confirmed that he will only use plastic weapons in the upcoming productions of his company, Seven Bucks. “I cannot speak for other production companies or for other studios, but I can say that this It has given me a new perspective on how we will handle things from now on, ”he said during the premiere of Red Notice.

