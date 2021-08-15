Alejandro Terriza, new deputy director of Fundación COPADE

Fundación Copade has integrated Alejandro Terriza into its management team to lead, promote and consolidate international projects. As Deputy Director, he will be responsible for strengthening the structure and leadership of the Foundation, supporting the current direction to continue leading trade for development.

Fundación COPADE, with more than 23 years of experience in the development of initiatives in the field of cooperation with particular emphasis on the promotion of fair trade and responsible consumption, wants to continue to progress to adapt to the demands and under the conditions demanded by the social reality of each moment. Recently, thanks to the success of its projects and actions, COPADE has been increasing the number of international collaboration proposals, generally with institutions from other European countries for the same purposes.

For Javier Fernndez, CEO of COPADE, “These needs make us take a step forward and incorporate someone like Alejandro Terriza, allowing us to increase the interlocution with companies and public institutions, European and American, to continue to develop new cooperation projects. ” In this sense, the Foundation wishes to strengthen its structure and, by extension, its management with profiles with consolidated experience in the development of international projects, experience in the sector of activity – mainly agro-food and forestry. – and having the capacity for dialogue with the public-private sector, as is the case with Terriza.

Its veteran in business management provides strategic insight on how to generate and promote wealth, something directly related to COPADE’s services. His personal journey with more than 7 years representing agro-food cooperatives in public and private forums, has endowed him with a great knowledge and passion for the protection of the territory so that people feel integrated, as well as to promote the sustainability of all ecosystems.

Terriza is teaming up to help generate new alliances and bring knowledge in management dialogue with public-private alliances that will help us continue to lead trade for development, ”says the new Deputy Director.

Alejandro Terriza holds an agricultural engineering degree and an Executive MBA from the Institute of Company Directors (IDE-CESEM). A training which, associated with his experience of nearly 20 years in management positions, allows him to be a professional specializing in project management.

* If you found this article interesting, we encourage you to follow us on TWITTER and subscribe to our DAILY NEWSLETTER.

DRHNumeric