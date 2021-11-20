Alejo Stivel: “I would sing about the many things that remain to be lived”

The town square began to dance with Tequila more than 40 years ago. That spirited rock invented by Argentines Alejo Stivel (62 years) and Ariel Rot (61) says goodbye on Wednesday in the Madrid WiZink Center after they both got together and separated to follow lives that now converge as in their adolescence to revive the music of when they did not know that they were going to be part of the exile forced by the dictator Videla.

Question. Alejo, what is there in life now to be sung?

Answer. There are many things to live, sunsets, discussions … Sometimes, I think that everything that I am going to experience is a sequel to what happened.

P. What was there then?

R. I was going into exile from a different war than here. That was a more fragmented war, which touched me almost in the front line. Some relatives remained there, some disappeared. I came with my mother by boat. I did like a head wipe…

P. What have you not been able to forget?

R. To those who stayed there, that country that I knew and that there is no more. It was a great place. Fate compensated me, although death has no compensation. It was a tragedy. But everything that came with Tequila and that moment of euphoria I could fully enjoy it and live the comedy part that life has.

P. Said Brecht : “It will also be sung in dark times.”

R. I had to put on the comedy side of life. Tequila was a very elusive proposition. Let’s have fun in the town square! I was sensitive that the time for the clean slate was coming.

P. Did you have a good time?

R. Fabulously. I recommend it to any kid. I told my mother that I did not want to continue studying, that I wanted to dedicate myself to music. Luckily, it worked out for both of us. Ariel, who was my schoolmate in Buenos Aires, and I were recording albums at 18 years.

P. Could it be that I was in a hurry for joy?

R. I wanted to make my own way. It may be that I was in a hurry for joy.

P. What was the Spain you found like?

R. Gray. Someone said that Spain was in black and white and Tequila put the color on it. Argentina was a very libertarian time. Here people were kind of closed. When I returned there, during the dictatorship, I once again had that gray impression in Buenos Aires. Here even rock was quite poor, unlike in Argentina that we left behind. I feel very proud when I hear that we were the soundtrack of the Transition.

Q. Is it from here now?

R. Yes, despite this accent I feel from here. And I also feel from there. I am the anti-Facundo Cabral: he said he was not from here or there. I am 100% of the two sites. Here rock is in all the town squares, and there is not that. That song came out almost by spontaneous generation. I wanted to dance in the squares.

P. What don’t you like about Spain?

R. What I don’t like about the world: fanaticism, xenophobia, homophobia. But in that it is no different than France, Germany or Italy.

Q. Why did Tequila survive?

R. Because they separated 30 years ago. And we got together again 10 with the desire to have a farewell party, because there were fans to whom we did not say goodbye. The farewell was prolonged by the pandemic.

P. How do I change the weather to Tequila?

R. Like to wines. It took away the teenage nerve, the amphetamine. We did not lose strength; the concerts have a lot of energy, although there is a trace of old wine where the music is more enjoyed. Friendship created a band and now it is the band that maintains the friendship. Both Ariel and I have our personal projects, although it cannot be said that I will not drink this water…

P. Of this tequila, well …

R. Right. You can never say about this tequila I will not drink.