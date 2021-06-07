Alexander the Great also died of food poisoning – Whidbey Daily News

World Food Security Day Special Today: According to new research, the first certificate document of food poisoning dates back to 323 BC, meaning that food-related diseases are not a modern way of life and packaged food, but an age-old problem.

Every year Food June celebrates World Food Safety Day. The day emphasizes the promotion of safe and healthy food and the prevention, identification and prohibition of risks related to food safety. Alexander, who conquered half the world, died of food poisoning.

What is food security

Food safety means ignoring the hazards present in our food and food items, which can seriously harm our health. Thus, the day has an important role to play in ensuring food security at every stage of the food chain from production to harvesting, processing, storage, distribution, preparation and consumption. World Food Security Day is celebrated every year to make the general public aware of the importance of food security. Let’s find out some important facts about World Food Security Day-

Every year, 60,000 million people worldwide fall ill with foodborne illness.

Not only that, in the developed and developing countries of the world, 3 million people die every year from diseases caused by food and contaminated water.

The world’s first recorded case of food poisoning dates back to 323 BC.

According to a University of Maryland physician studying the symptoms of Alexander’s death and historical records, Alexander is believed to have died of typhoid fever due to salmonella.

In 1202, King John of Britain enacted the first British food law in the form of ‘The Eyes of Bread’, which banned the bogus claim of making bread from peas and beans.

It is estimated that there are about 600 million foodborne illnesses worldwide each year.

One in 10 people in the world get sick from eating toxic or unhealthy foods.

Forty percent of children under the age of 5 suffer from food poisoning. Of these, 125,000 children die each year.

In 2018, the World Health Organization celebrated World Food Safety Day for the first time.

The theme of World Food Security Day 2021 is “Safe Food Today is a Healthy Future”

Each year, 20 percent of food items are thrown in the garbage because of the date on the food packets, which is why they are considered spoiled.