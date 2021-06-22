Alexandra Andrade, new SVP Professional Recruitment of the Adecco group for Southern Europe

In 2015, she joined the Selection Division of Executives, Managers and Middle Managers of the Adecco Group as Director, Spring Professional in Portugal, with excellent results.

Alexandra Andrade has just been appointed SVP Professional Recruitment (an area of ​​the Adecco group made up of the Spring Professional and Badenoch + Clark branches) for Southern Europe, leader in this area also in Spain.

Andrade, originally from Portugal, graduated in sociology and specialized in criminology from Escuela Superior de Saude Egas Moniz and has an MBA from ISCTE Business School, as well as a Coaching certification.

Linked throughout her professional career to the field of Human Resources for 20 years, in 2015 she joined the selection division of executives, middle and middle managers of the Adecco Group, Spring Professional in Portugal, with excellent results. In 2017 he made the big leap to Spain, first leading the Spring Professional brand in our country and adding in 2020 to his address Badenoch + Clark, the company’s executive search firm. Together, they form the Professional Recruitment area of ​​the Adecco Group.

In her new position, Alexandra will be in charge of an area that constitutes one of the three strategic pillars of the Adecco Group and will be in charge of fostering a greater connection with clients and candidates, best practices in the field of Talents. and to be the benchmark for companies and candidates in the search, selection and attraction of talent.

