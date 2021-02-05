Alexei Navalny Doctor: Russian critic Alexei Navalny Doctor is dead: Alexei Navalny’s doctor dies

Moscow

The doctor who treated him after the poisoning of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s critic Alexei Navalny died suddenly at the age of 55. Dr Sergey was in charge of the intensive care unit at Maximishin Omsk Hospital. Navalni was brought here after being ill on the plane from poisoning. The hospital and Russian Shashan denied that Navalny was a nerve agent, but Novikoch was detected by medics treating him in Germany.

Death due to heart attack

Dr Sergey died in the ICU itself. He didn’t even suspect an infection with the corona virus. Early reports suggest his blood pressure rose and he died of a heart attack. A week before meeting her partner Maria Morozova said that no one could think of this tragic event. It is said that Navalni was being treated under the supervision of Dr. Sergey.

At the same time, the Omsk hospital said that there was no specific background to the death of Dr. Sergey. A spokesperson for the hospital said Dr Sergey was sick and worried about his loved ones. His parents died this year. Where he worked, he died there.

Alexei Navalny: Russian court jailed Vladimir Putin’s anti-leader Alexi Navalny for three and a half years

Navalni imprisoned for three years

Found guilty of violating the conditions of probation, Navalny is sentenced by a Moscow court to imprison him for about three and a half years. In Russia, opposition leader Navalny (44) was arrested on January 17 upon his return from Germany. He was undergoing treatment in Germany for five months following a nerve agent (poison) attack.