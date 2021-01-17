Berlin

Critic of Russian President Vladimir Putin and opposition leader Alexei Navalny left Berlin for Russia, where he faces arrest. A flight from Berlin to Navalny is expected to arrive at Moscow’s Vanukovo Airport on Sunday evening. Security has been reinforced there.

Navalny fell seriously ill on a plane as he returned from Serbia to Moscow in August last year. He was given a “nerve agent” (poison), for which he holds the post of Russian President responsible for the Kremlin. However, the Kremlin has repeatedly denied its role in poisoning the Leader of the Opposition. He announced on Wednesday that he would return home to Russia. Navalani said as he boarded the plane: “She is very happy.”

Novichok is the nervous agent of the Soviet Union. The Russian intelligence agency is said to have used it to easily kill its large prey. It was built in the 1960s to 1970s. The poison was created thanks to the Russian fourth-generation chemical poison development program Foliant. The world did not know about this nerve agent until 1990. Russian scientist Dr. Will Mirzanov wrote about this poison in his book State Secrets.