Accusing Alexey Navalny, the anti-leader of Russian leader Vladimir Putin, of violating probation conditions, a Moscow court ordered him to spend nearly three and a half years in prison. In Russia, opposition leader Navalny (44) was arrested on January 17 upon his return from Germany. He was undergoing treatment in Germany for five months following a nerve agent (poison) attack.

Navalny blamed the Russian government for the attack on his agent. However, the Russian government denied his claims and said no evidence of poisoning had been found. Previously, Navalny had criticized the ongoing trial in a Moscow court against him. He said the government is taking action against them to intimidate millions of people.

“ The leader of Russia will be known as the story of poisoning ”

At the same time, the prosecution asked the court to sentence Navalni to prison for violating the rules. In court, Navalny cited Putin’s “ fear and hatred ” as the reason for his arrest, saying the story would be known to the Russian leader as a poisoner. He told the court: “The point is to scare people. They want to intimidate millions of people by putting a man in jail.

The Russian prosecution alleged that Navalny violated the terms of his three-and-a-half-year suspended sentence in 2014 due to money laundering convictions. Navlani, however, dismissed the allegations as politically motivated. The prosecution asked the Simonovsky District Court to sentence him. Navalny said the European Court of Human Rights had ruled his conviction in 2014 was unlawful and that Russia should pay him compensation.

Extended performance across Russia over the last two weekends

Navalny and his lawyers said that because he was undergoing treatment in Germany, he could not report privately to Russian authorities. Navalni said in Tuesday’s hearing: “After the treatment was finished, I returned to Moscow. What else can I do? After Navalny was sent to jail, there have been numerous protests across Russia over the past two weekends, and people shouting slogans against Putin demanding Navalny’s release. Police detained a total of 5,750 people across the country on Sunday, including more than 1,900 people in Moscow. Most of the people were released after receiving a court summons.