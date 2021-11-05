alfonso,-the-great-portrait-painter-of-20th-century-spain-who-were-actually-four-photographers

If a god had to be anointed in the history of photography in Spain, probably the name chosen would be Alfonso, because under that signature a work was deployed that managed to tell the main events of the country in the first half of the 20th century and portray the entire social pyramid, from the king to the humble peasant killed in a revolt. This ubiquity was possible because Alfonso was not a single photographer, but there were four: the father and his three sons. All stamped in their works the modernist logo of the house, which joined the first stick of the a with the s. This caused that, many times, it is not known who was the true author of an image. An exhibition in the Canal de Isabel II Room, in Madrid, covers the work of the Alfonsos through 144 images plus documents such as books, press cards, publications, letters …

The exhibition, curated by Chema Conesa and Ana Berruguete, and that puts the finishing touch to this year’s edition of PHotoEspaña, is called Alfonso. Be careful with your memory and you can visit until 23 from January. With those disturbing four words, the traditionalist daily entitled El Alcázar , linked to the Franco regime, an article by 30 July 1942 in which the Alfonsos were warned for their past sympathizing with the Second Republic and for their friendship, among others, with Niceto Alcalá-Zamora, its first president: “A photographer had the glory of spreading his collaboration in the red press Let that photographer show his name to the public in a central street it irritates our nerves a bit. Let him hide, let him work, but in silence because you cannot provoke those who have memory. ”

That threatened signature was born in 1915, as a Graphic Press Information Agency, founded by the patriarch of this line of photographers, Alfonso Sánchez García (Ciudad Real, 1880 – Madrid, 1953), who had to work as a child due to the death of his father. One of his trades was an apprentice in a photography studio in the capital at the end of the 19th century. In 1902 his son Alfonso Sánchez Portela was born, Alfonsito , who, in addition to his name, inherited the photographic profession and the gift of people to achieve the complicity of the protagonists of his images. “With 13 years I was already taking photos ”, says Conesa, who has immersed herself in Alfonso’s legacy, the almost 77. 000 images that are kept in the General Administration Archive (AGA), in Alcalá de Henares, for this exhibition.

‘Saleswoman of turkeys’, December 1922. ALFONSO / VEGAP

The technical skill and the aesthetic commitment make the commissions for the press succeed one another. Alfonso’s study will be transformed into a company in which the whole family works and that at its best has 22 employees. “His wife did photographic editing, the other two sons, Luis, who specialized in sports, and José, were also photographers, and of the two daughters, Victoria kept the accounts and María took care of the orders.” The clan poses in a funny photograph that is the poster of the exhibition. In one of the showcases there are “press clippings of Alfonso’s exhibitions from the 1920s, as if he were an artist,” says Berruguete.

That fame and prestige can be understood as soon as You can see the photographs in the section of the exhibition entitled The Empire of the Image. In addition to its quality , Alfonso Sr. was favored by technical development and by the emergence of publications in the first third of a century graphs, up to 11 at the same time came to be published in Spain. “People were hungry for images,” says Conesa. Alfonso XIII hunting, the massive burial in November of 1912 of the then president of the Council of Ministers, José Canalejas, killed in an attack, or one of his most famous photos, that of the smiling turkey seller in the winter of Madrid in 1922, there are only three samples.

Special mention should be made of Alfonsito’s photos of the war in Morocco, where his father sent him with 19 years to, among other snapshots, take the historic portrait of the Riffian leader Abd el-Krim, in June of 1922. Conesa tells the intrahistory of this image: “Abd el-Krim did not want to be photographed, but Alfonsito convinced him, telling him that if his image did not reach Spain, he would not believe what was happening. Then he agreed to pose, with a bodyguard behind him with a pistol. That must have impressed the photographer, so he did not use flash , which then made a tremendous noise, in case the bodyguard decided to shoot. In the end, he achieved a portrait that is a technical prodigy ”. Along with the rebel leader, Alfonso photographed the field hospitals, with soldiers with grave faces and battered by the sun.

Celebration of the entry of Franco’s troops into Madrid, March 1939. ALFONSO / VEGAP

The walk through history continues with an image of Primo de Rivera, happy, flanked by journalists as the new head of Government after Alfonso XIII accepted his dictatorship. Also, popular images: bathers in the Manzanares, dances, the young women who pose for a hair-bushing contest at the La Paloma festival, the quintet of a women’s basketball team … Other pictures leave speechless, such as that of a dead bull in the center of Madrid. Which is explained because the animal escaped from a truck on the way to the slaughterhouse and after injuring several people it was fought and stabbed by a bullfighter who was walking in the area.

But if an image is worth it to tell a historical fact without words, that of the crowd at the Puerta del Sol in the proclamation of the Second Republic, the 14 April 1931, is one of them. Alfonso achieved an epic shot thanks to the afternoon light and the place from which he stood.

From that milestone, this visual chronicle of the Spanish twentieth century delves into what the commissioners call The convulsive years , with the Civil War and the beginnings of the Franco regime. Alfonso covered the massive rallies, took the image of the body of one of the leaders of the parliamentary right, José Calvo Sotelo, assassinated on 13 July 1936, five days before the Civil War started; he got the atrocious images of the corpses scattered in the Mountain Barracks, of the dead in gutters … However, Conesa acknowledges that Alfonso’s war photos are not the best he did. “I think he was scared, that for a man with his aesthetic sensibility, seeing that perhaps paralyzed him, his best images were made in the rear, like those of civilians seeking refuge.”

Ramón María del Valle-Inclán, along Madrid’s Paseo de Recoletos, in 1930. ALFONSO

From there it goes on to those who, arms raised, celebrate the entry of Franco’s troops into Madrid; the inmates of the Modelo prison in training and the burial of the remains of José Antonio Primo de Rivera. At that funeral, Alfonsito experienced an anguished moment, when he began to be rebuked for his previous republican affinity, although he had joined the Falange in order to live and work. “The purification file to which the family is subjected culminates with the prohibition, in September of 1940, to exercise the photojournalism, so from then on he devoted himself to portraiture in his studio ”, adds Berruguete. Among the unpublished material in the exhibition, a collage made by Alfonso with press clippings and photos that includes a statement by Franco: “Spaniards can live freely in Spain whatever their ideas, without being disturbed by anyone. ”

The final section of the exhibition brings together a gallery of characters who have posed for the Alfonsos since the beginning of their career. Pío Baroja, García Lorca in a dressing gown, Gregorio Marañón, Ramón Gómez de la Serna, Valle-Inclán lying in bed among books, Azorín, Santiago Bernabéu, Alfredo Di Stéfano, Cela, Carmen Conde … for their study of Gran Vía Personalities from the regime that have punished him also pass by, and Franco himself calls him on more than one occasion to portray him in El Pardo. “In the sixties, a decline begins that will continue to grow.” The portraits are outdated, between curtains, stairs and Castilian furniture. In this environment, Alfonso himself is a traditional character, who poses, at the end of the exhibition, with a Spanish cape. However, in his entrance speech at the Academy of Fine Arts, which he could not read due to his death in 1990, he defines what that has been his job with clarity and freshness: “Photography is the graphic memory of my memories and the expressive means of my sensitivity.”