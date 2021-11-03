Alfredo Sanzol: “My father was a priest. Perhaps he did not tell us so that they would not laugh at us “

Alfredo Sanzol (Pamplona, ​​49 years) is a defibrillator of prejudices. Perhaps it comes from being the son of a priest who one day hung up his cassock and went out to discover the world. But that priest, now a civilian, was in charge of equipping him with anti-dogmatic weapons. All of them have served him as playwright, stage director and today head of the National Dramatic Center (CDN), where last year he premiered The Bar that Swallowed All Spaniards , the play that has swept the last Max theater awards and that tells precisely the family story.

Question . How many hours will you have spent in that bar that swallowed up all the Spaniards being from Pamplona?

Answer . The first time I started thinking about writing something about a bar was 2011. It was curdling. But the spark that detonated it was the story of my father.

P. That he was a priest and he left …

R. Yes, he did something very brave. At a time when an important part of the ecclesiastical hierarchy and society that did not see it well at all, in the year 1963. It wasn’t easy.

P . Did he ever tell you?

R . It did not. I believe that to protect us.

P . From what?

R . Well, it was a delicate thing. Maybe so they don’t laugh at us at school. He wanted to turn the page of that stage of his life. He came to the seminary with 12 years old and left at 33 . He set the odometer to zero.

P. But accelerating.

A. Sure: you have to take advantage of the time. There was no debt, no rancor. If not a look ahead. Whatever I have left, I’m going to take advantage of it.

Q. And if I didn’t tell you, how Did you find out?

R . He told us that he had gone to study at the seminary. One day a cousin of his showed me a photo in which he was dressed as a priest. I fitted pieces together and figured it out. For me it is as if he had been a doctor. I didn’t give it the importance that they gave it. That gives an idea of ​​how Spanish society had changed in 20 years. It happened to me in the year 1984 and I did not experience it as a trauma. Then I was asking… The photos in which he appeared dressed as a priest were thrown away. It was important to me to restore his dignity. As a result of this, I have met many people who have experienced the same thing.

P . How to set up an association?

R . Well almost; basically it has served to create a bit of community.

P . That society, like his father, made an enormous effort to conquer collective freedom from within. And they did not have a manual. Do you think that they have been recognized?

R . The most conscientious work of the Franco regime was to create that: an intimate repression. An ideology that had to be revolted against.

P . A moral, rather. The apotheosis of sin.

R . Sin, yes. What a concept. The fault.

P . Was that conscience of sin in the house of a priest who hung up his habits strong?

R . No, on the contrary. What he created with us was an environment of great freedom precisely to hold us accountable. My parents were antidogmatists.

P. Have we not returned a little to the dogmas to the right and left of so are we polarized?

R . Yes, I see it. It is normal.

Prejudices work even if we prove that they are contrary to reality ”

P . Do you really think so?

R . Yes I believe it. We have always generated dogmas. Inertia leads to that. The wise thing is to know how to get off them.

P . How many times have you cut dogmas sleeves or fallen off the donkey?

R . Every time I write a play. The characters I create represent thought structures of mine. That helps me figure out my mind maps. When I feel ashamed, I am on the right track.

P . For instance? What types of shame?

R . Man, they are things that blush.

P . Well that’s why.

R. For example, my work Tenderness I started writing it one day when I saw myself saying the phrase: “It’s that all women are like that.” And I thought, “Oh my God! This is intolerable ”. I had to do it to get revenge on those who put that into my head. I had just separated. Then I proposed a work in which they argued that all men are like that and they, the other way around.

P . And what were those two generalizations like?

R . They thought that men caused them pain and women believed that they induced submission. But both extremes are lies.

P . Are they?

R . Yes of course. Prejudices work even if we prove that they are contrary to reality.

P . And against that, tenderness, then. What is tenderness?

R . The way to express love. It has to do with knowledge and that is the opposite of prejudice. Simple approaches that generate great complications. For me, the theater serves to decipher them.

P . Are we living a new theater revolution?

R . We are living a great moment that began to emerge 50 years ago. We reap the fruits of what others were planting in the Transition and before.

P. Does it fit well in the author-director-manager triangle?

R . Yes, all the work I do at the CDN as a manager is related to my concerns and concerns as an author and director.

P . What are those concerns?

R . Create a dramaturgy and stories that give voice to what lives and concerns Spanish society. We go through a moment when we contemplate the past in silence. Self-imposed and obligated. We must look at that: enter the taboos. The one with violence, lies, betrayals. In talking about what was not possible before because it created discomfort.

P . Does being born in Pamplona mean being from Pamplona all your life wherever you fall?

R . You are right. It is also a cross. When I think of my city, I highlight the surroundings. A geographical environment that shares a way and a way of living with San Sebastián, Logroño, France, Aragon …

P . Have you run in front of the bull?

R . Specifically, in front of a cow. And when I saw that edge of the horn I turned away and didn’t want to feel it anymore.

P . Does the topic bother?

R . It bothers me that they say about us that we are donkeys. I do not feel anything identified. We are fine people. Fine people abound much more.

P . Are you a prophet in your land?

R . Yes, I also go a lot. They tell me that in some of my works they identify character. There and everywhere I put my ear. Orality is essential for writing. He speaks and music. Writing is a physical act. As Threshold said: the sensuality of hitting the machine.