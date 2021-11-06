alicia-ramos:-“it-is-very-easy-to-build-an-argument-from-hatred”

Singer, writer and Benito Pérez Armas novel award for The last vandal (that I know of), Alicia Ramos was born in Güimar (Tenerife) in 1969 and is studying the first year of Sciences and Languages ​​of Antiquity at the Autonomous University of Madrid. “My companions and companions (and a companion) have around 18 years”. In love with the classical world and joy. We spoke in the cafeteria of the Círculo de Bellas Artes in Madrid.

Question. Comes from class. How does it feel?

Answer. A marvel. A person telling you moves that she has investigated… University is amazing and at this age it is a gift. Well, it’s not a gift: it costs a lot of money.

Q. The students?

R. Refute all my stupid prejudices grown from the ignorance of these generations. Those of my grade are very alert people, of their time. They have very much assumed identities, orientations, different corporeality. All this is respected as a base. That was not the case when I last studied. They treat me on an equal footing that I did not expect, and I love that. The difference is that I have to work to be there.

Q. Does that give you good news about how this world is or is the university a ghetto?

R. I consider that it is a minority, and although this gave me news, I lack the tools to convert it into data. Nor do I have much interest in analyzing the future of the world from a generational perspective. There are other factors that build the human being and define people beyond whether they were born in Güimar or Boston… I never thought I would be in a wasap group with boys of that age. They use the same words as me, but for me their syntax is impenetrable. This is indeed a generational fact.

Q. How has the world to which it belongs evolved?

R. My generation has not struggled to deserve what it had. It has not taken advantage of that capital of freedoms that it had to secure them but to spend them. As if we did not deserve a rule of law, a society based on public freedoms, but as if it were a gift that they have given us and that someone will withdraw from us.

Alicia Ramos, in another moment of the interview at the Círculo de Bellas Artes. Santi Burgos

P. The classical world is his passion. From this he has written a novel, studies.

R. Imagine that the world was written in a language that we do not know. I would do my best to learn it. I think the culture is written in Greek and I would like to decipher it. I speak figuratively, because it is already known that culture is written in German, as God intended … I am looking for the widest range of tools to unravel the fabric of reality. I will try while I live, because without that life is not worth living.

P. Laugh a lot…

R. It’s a way of being nice. It means: “I’m here, I’m not going to shoot you, I’m not going to throw stones or spears at you. I’m here, I’m just like you and I hold out my hand ”. Then there is the cynical smile. “Come here, I’m going to hire you and I’m going to pay you very badly.” Laughter is a very human thing. Other animals have similar gestures, but they do not give confidence … There are other equally valid emotions. I highly recommend sleeping. Tenderness, admiration, surprise.

P. On her Twitter account she says her name is Alicia Ramos “And what it cost me” …

R. It’s a wink. It is not a country in which things are easy, because there are much worse. But it is a process that can be complicated, expensive, and unfair, because it turns a bureaucratic registration process into a medical itinerary without a very good explanation of why. This makes it a heavy thing … The only current law to hold on to is Law 3 / 2007, promoted by my countrywoman Carla Antonelli, a modification of the Civil Registry Law. They are talking about the repeal of abortion, there is a discourse that challenges fundamental values. Suddenly, trans people, who have existed since Heliogábalo, have rights, it seems that they were taken away from others. It is very easy to build an argument from hatred.