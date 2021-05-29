Alien land attack: advanced alien technology could wipe out life on Earth

London

Harvard University professor Avi Loeb, who described the mysterious Oumuamua space object as an alien spaceship, has made a new claim. They say that the end of the earth may be due to the error of scientific experiment of an extraterrestrial civilization. A Scientific American article states that a giant particle accelerator can produce such a blast of dark energy that can burn an entire galaxy at the speed of light.

According to him, to avoid this, “interstellar diplomacy” will have to be done as quickly as possible. Right now, space agencies around the world are only trying to find life on other worlds. To date, no evidence of life has been found. In such a situation, having a super advanced civilization is also a fantasy and doing diplomacy is far from the case.

no chance to escape

Loeb wrote: “To avoid such a disaster, a compromise would have to be made like the nuclear test ban theory. Loeb said if there was such a possibility, a “bubble” of dark energy would form that would spread and destroy everything in its path. Loeb says it would be difficult to get an early warning of such an event because no signal faster than the speed of light could arrive.

be popular before

Previously, Loeb made headlines when he claimed that the Oumuamua space rock seen on October 19, 2017, was in fact evidence of extraterrestrial life. It was seen by the PAN-STARRS1 telescope at the University of Hawaii. This cigar-shaped object passed close to Earth at a speed of 1.96 lakh miles per hour and was considered to be a comet or an asteroid. However, Avi says it was no ordinary space rock.