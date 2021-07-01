Aliens on Earth: Yuri Geller claims Earth is in contact with aliens UFO evidence: Earth is UFO evidence in contact with aliens

Strong points:

Yuri Geller claims that aliens have been in contact with Earth for 50 years. Aliens Illusionist surprised NASA with its own eyes

Illusionist Yuri Geller, who once surprised US space agency NASA with his mind control powers, has now made a new claim. They say Earth has been in contact with aliens for at least 50 years. Yuri was called to the NASA base in Maryland in 1974. CIA officers were very impressed with his powers. Yuri says it was only then that he believed in the existence of aliens.

Yuri says engineer Werner von Braun showed him a piece of metal kept in a safe and told him it was not from our planet. He said it is a UFO (Unidentified Flying Object) that hit Earth. Yuri says he was shocked by what he saw there but he cannot give more details as he accepted a document for it.

Report of the American task force

Not too long ago, the US Department of Defense, the Pentagon, tabled its UFO task force report in the nation’s Congress. In this, 144 UFOs or flying saucers have been seen on Earth since 2004. Although this report has not clearly stated that these flying saucers are related to aliens from other planets, such a possibility has not been completely ruled out. .

The Pentagon’s UFO unit was reportedly previously disbanded, but operated in intelligence with support from the Navy. This program, published under Navy Intelligence, was named Working Group on Unidentified Aerial Phenomena. At the same time, speaking of Yuri Geller, Geller, famous for his power of mind control, is even called a spoon-bender. He is also an illusionist, magician and television personality.

