Alienware 27 “PC gaming screen for € 379.99 – Old Sport Republic

Good news French Days 2021: The 27 “Alienware PC Gaming Screen for € 379.99 Posted on May 31st, 2021 at 3:17 PM On the occasion of the French Days 2021, many PC screens are seeing their prices drop, a great opportunity for gamers to update your configuration with an excellent monitor from Alienware, sold at Fnac for -24%.

French Days 2021: Where to Find the Alienware AW2720HFA Monitor at the Best Price?

You have to go to Fnac to get the Alienware AW2720HFA screen for a great price. In fact, this remarkable peripheral is typically priced at € 499.99 and goes down to € 379.99 as part of the French Days 2021 promotions.

A screen for demanding gamers

If the 27-inch LED panel of the Alienware AW2720HFA is satisfied with a full HD resolution, i.e. 1920 x 1080, additional features are required to guarantee an ultra-reactive display. Reduced to 1 ms, its response time is simply the lowest possible while its sweep frequency reaches 240 Hz. As a result, this device is obviously compatible with AMD FreeSync Premium and Nvidia G-Sync, a clear plus for lovers of fast games such as FPS. Finally, we would like to mention the adjustable foot, with which you can adjust the height and placement of your screen very freely. Find the Alienware AW2720HFA PC gaming screen for € 379.99 instead of € 499.99 at Fnac French Days: Don’t miss any offer from the event From TomLenders, partner jeuxvideo.com MP