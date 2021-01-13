Alienware M15 and M17 R4: specifications, price and availability

The computers in the Alienware line have been a benchmark in video games for years. These laptops, although a little rougher than the usual models, incorporate the latest technology. On this occasion, Dell is renewing the Alienware m15 R4 and m17 R4 using the latest generation graphics from NVIDIA… However, they retain the 10th generation Intel processors.

This decision is not surprising. After all, until the introduction of AMD, the Intel Core i7 and i9 HK series were the kings of raw power for laptops. Likewise, the power phases of the CPU and GPU are maintained, helping to balance the voltage and avoid performance losses due to bottlenecks.

M15 R4 m17 R4 15.6 ″ FHD 300 Hz display

15.6 inch UHD 60 Hz 17.3 inch FHD 144/360 Hz

17.3-inch UHD 60Hz Intel Core i7-10870H processor

Intel Core i9-10980HK NVIDIA RTX 3000 Series graphics card 8/16/32 GB DDR4 2933 MHz memory Storage Up to 2 TB NVMe 1080p SSD Front camera with dual microphone WiFi 6 802.11ax connectivity

Bluetooth 5.1 RJ-45 2.5 Gbps Ethernet ports.

2 Gen 1 USB-A 3.2 ports

3.5mm jack

MicroSD reader

Thunderbolt 3

Mini-Display Port 1.4

HDMI 2.1 Dimensions 360.3 x 276.32 x 19.7 mm 399.8 x 294.26 x 22 mm Weight 2.11 Kg 2.50 Kg Battery 86 Wh Windows 10 Home operating system

Windows 10 Professional

Alienware is designed to always deliver peak performance

The Alienware m15 R4 and m17 R4 come with Intel Core i7 and i9 processors with 8 cores and 16 threads. However, these are the company’s 10th generation silicones, so they’re built using a 14-nanometer manufacturing process. Considering the Tiger Lake-H35s won’t arrive until the end of the year, this seems like the best decision.

As we mentioned, the CPU and GPU have 6 and 12 phase voltage regulation, respectively. The goal is to reduce bottlenecks, giving higher voltage to the component that needs it and distributing resources more efficiently. For example, if we export a video to Premiere Pro 2020, the processor voltage will be reduced and it will be added to the graph.

In addition, the cooling is one of the best possible in gaming equipment. The Alienware m15 R4 and m17 R4 cool the Intel processor with a vapor chamber and a 64mm fan. As for the ventilation of the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3000 series, it will be through four copper heat pipes and another large 64mm fan.

RAID0 Configurations to Take NVMe SSDs to a New Level

The cooling and phased voltage make us see that this is not just a device designed to deliver maximum power, they also seek to last over time. In this case, Dell retains the storage options with the possibility of using RAID0 in NVMe SSDs that integrate the Alienware m15 R4 and m17 R4.

RAID0 is used to combine physical drives under a single logical drive, so that, for example, in the Windows C: drive there would actually be two SSDs. This technique was mainly used with hard drives to increase their read and write speeds, as well as IOPS. NVMe SSDs take advantage of the power of RAID controllers and the results are even better.

This way we have configurations with up to 2TB NVMe SSD storage and up to 4TB NVMe SSD with RAID0. In addition, a configuration is offered to add a 512 GB SSD for data storage. This comes with configurations of 8, 16 or 32 GB of RAM at 2933 MHz.

Alienware m15 R4 and m17 R4 arrive with 300 Hz displays

As good gaming laptops, the Alienware m17 comes with the option of having a 17 inch 360Hz panel. In addition, we can choose 144Hz or the classic 60Hz. In the case of the 15.6-inch team, we can choose a Refresh rate of 300Hz or UHD 60Hz OLED panel.

Continuing the gaming factor, the Alienware m15 R4 and m17 R4 debut with next-gen graphics from NVIDIA. However, Dell was unwilling to reveal what the variants would be. Considering the previous models, they will likely arrive with the GeForce RTX 3060 and RTX 3070.

We won’t have to wait too long to test both teams, which will be available in Spain from January 28. While we have no record of the Euro price, we do know that it will be released in the US starting at $ 2,149.