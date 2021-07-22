all Autonomous Communities are again at high or extreme risk

Madrid

Posted: Thursday July 22 2021 10:58 AM

The fifth wave of coronavirus is a reality. According to the latest data from the Ministry of Health, there is not a single region in Spain that is not at high or extreme risk. Basically, what the national data reflect: our country already has a 14-day AI of 644.5 cases, although it should be remembered that deaths have visibly decreased in recent weeks.

By autonomous communities, once again, Catalonia takes the worst part: in this territory there are more than 1,200 cases per 100,000 inhabitants. Behind are Navarre (925, 59), Castilla y León (915,17) and Aragon (825,19). On the other hand, those with the lowest incidence are the autonomous cities of Ceuta and Melilla and Castilla-La Mancha, respectively. In the latter, the AI ​​is 256.26.

In other words, except in two cases, the whole country is at extreme risk of coronavirus, due to more than 250 cases of AI. A fact further aggravated by the age groups, because part of the population has not yet been able to receive a single bite against the virus. In this case, the group most affected is the 12 and 30 year olds.

Below you can check the incidence in each Autonomous Community and by age group. Swipe right for more ranges, search for your region, or flip the pages for more information:

CCAA tries to stop the rise in cases: these are the restrictions

This sudden surge in infections has prompted much of the self-government to decide to end the de-escalation that began on May 9. In this sense, there are territories which – yes, with the support of Justice – have ventured to return to curfew.

This is the case in Catalonia, the Valencian Community and Cantabria, where the higher courts of justice have approved restrictions on night mobility. Concretely, it is carried out by the municipalities, in those which have the worst epidemiological data. Catalonia has bordered 161 localities; Cantabria did so with more than half of its municipalities, and the CV with 33, although it has already requested an extension.

In the last few hours, the Andalusian government has also joined the petition, which on Thursday published in the Official Journal a new decree that would affect three cities, which have more than 5,000 inhabitants and an AI of more than 1,000 cases: Conil de la Frontera, Marbella and Villanueva de Cordoba.

However, this will require judicial approval, a fact which for some Autonomous Communities has not been easy at all. For example, in the Canary Islands and Navarre, both courts have chosen to cancel curfews. The Andalusian junta itself has also seen a similar result when it comes to closing off certain perimeter territories.

In any case, the dynamic followed in most of Spain has been the same: to go back and apply tougher measures. Among them, the maximums in social gatherings or restrictions in hospitality. In the following table, you can see the main rules. Again, if you want to see more information, scroll through the graphics or turn the pages.