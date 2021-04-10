All indicators of the pandemic worsen with an increase in incidence of 20% in one week

Publication: Saturday April 10, 2021 2:34 PM

The cumulative incidence continues to grow, increasing by 31 points in one week to reach 182 cases per 100,000 inhabitants, 20% more than last week.

Ceuta, Melilla, Navarra, Madrid and the Basque Country are at extreme risk. Among them, the one that grows the most in incidence is Madrid, it increases by 21% this week. In addition, all indicators are getting worse. The one that worries the most is the increase in the number of ICU beds, especially after weeks of efforts to reduce the number of critical patients. Since last week, the curve has risen again, with 2,050 people admitted with COVID, 8% more in a week.

It also worsens the positivity. After several months of decline after the peak of the third wave, the curve has reversed since last week and climbed to 8%, further and further away from the 5% recommended by the WHO.

In the daily review, most communities report an increase in infections. This is the case of Murcia, which triples the data from last Saturday with 45 cases and one deceased. The Balearic Islands are reporting a slight increase with 45 cases and no deaths. Strong growth also in Navarre, which reports 222 cases, a score more than seven days ago. Cantabria reports a slight decrease with 56 cases and one death.

Castilla y León records 473 new cases and three deaths, Andalusia exceeds the incidence rate of 200 cases per 100,000 inhabitants, recording more than 2,000 infections. La Rioja has increased by 20 more active cases of the coronavirus in the past 24 hours, reaching 489. Catalonia, for its part, is reporting 2,269 new infections. In addition, 37 other deaths have been reported as a result of the pandemic.

The worst number remains the deceased. This week the number increased and we added a total of 630 deaths, an average of five deaths per hour.