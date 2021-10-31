all-of-stephen-king's-children

Stephen King, the King of Terror, the genius of Maine, the writer who has sold more than 350 million copies worldwide and published more than 60 books, the maker of writers – from Bret Easton Ellis to Kelly Link, to Mariana Enriquez and the Duffer brothers consider it their big bang -, the lucid tweeter – the same aims and shoots at everything he does not like about American politics that congratulates Mary Karr on her sober years, sweeps JK Rowling by terf (acronym in Spanish for exclusive trans radical feminist) or exalts unknown gender writers—, has just met 75 years. But above all, he has just published a new novel, a Billy Summers (Plaza & Janés) with the appearance and depth of a larger work. And it is the second in a year in which he has also signed the script for the complex and highly personal Story of Lisey (Apple TV). Is old Stephen King back? Or did he actually never leave?

Mariana Enriquez, after receiving the Herralde Award 2019 for ‘Our part of the night’.

“I don’t know if it’s a comeback, but it is a good time for a mature, hyper-prolific writer and that he almost explored everything that could be explored ”, answers Mariana Enriquez (Buenos Aires, 48 years), the architect of the monumental Our part at night (Anagram), which, he says, owes “a lot” to Eyes of fire , by King. “Recovering the punch from the beginning is complicated because we are talking about an author who began his career with Misery , Animal Cemetery , Carrie , The glow , The dead zone .. I don’t know if that can be surpassed, even equaled, being as it is one of the most disconcerting career starts I’ve seen because it starts out great and stays great for a long time, “he adds. There Enriquez sees the comparison made by Rodrigo Fresán, another illustrious fan of Maine, when he assures that King is the Charles Dickens of our time.

For the author of La invented part , the writer “has the same adoration on the part of his followers, the same commercial success and the same intrigue that Dickens had, which is what produces everything that begins by being understood as popular culture for, little little by little, to be reaching the category of classic ”. Fresán (Buenos Aires, 58 years) It also affects his condition as a writer who, apart from terror, has thoroughly explored what writing consists of and how supernatural it is. “King is probably the American writer who, after Henry James, narrated more and better about the trade linking it to the fantastic and the strange. That of ‘working in the shadows’ and that of ‘the madness of art’. And in Billy Summers —as he already did in Misery – King insists on the idea that writing is survival and that there is nothing else important than living to tell it. ”

Stephen King, during the presentation in Hamburg of one of his works, in 1976. MAJA HITIJ (picture alliance via Getty Image)

That Bret Easton Ellis considers It “the Ulysses of terror” and that he tried to imitate King in his most lushly imaginative work, Lunar Park , points in the same direction as the Duffer brothers, Matt and Ross, when they confess that, by building the series Stranger Things , they were building a King universe in their own way . “The same logo of the series imitates the editions that we read as children of their books,” they said at the time, and there are scenes that practically resemble the miniseries, based precisely on It, that It was filmed in the nineties, and it is even said that “this”, the world in Hawkins, what happens to them, “looks like something out of a Stephen King novel.”

A tweet that changes a life

“The fear it can be considered childish, and the literature that deals with it, ridiculous. But nothing is further from the real thing. Fear will always be there and that we exist makes the reader feel less alone ”. The one speaking is Catriona Ward (Washington), author of the terrifying and perfect The Last House on Needless Street (Runes). Shirley Jackson Award, accolades that recognize the best works of suspense, horror and fantasy, Ward changed his life a tweet from Stephen King. “I was in a pub with my boyfriend and I saw that Stephen King had mentioned me in a tweet. I did not dare to read it. I passed it on to my boy and said, ‘If it’s a bad thing, don’t tell me.’ And he said, ‘I think you’re going to love it.’ I’m still processing it, ”he says. What King was saying was that Ward’s novel was crushing genius. That I hadn’t read anything better since Lost . After that, the offers poured in. In fact, the film is already being prepared. “I grew up moving relentlessly. I have lived in Kenya, Madagascar, the United States, Yemen and Morocco. I had an amazing but lonely childhood. My only friends were Stephen King’s books. ”

That is why it still cannot be believed that“ the writer who trained me as a writer ”even knows that he exists. How has what scares us changed since King reigns in horror narrative? “I believe that the primeval terror, that hand that finds its way to you in the dark, has not changed at all. Fear is always fear of the unknown. What King understands better than anyone is that hope is as important as fear in the genre narrative, “responds Ward. Enriquez, however, believes that King has spent half a century taking the pulse of the social and anticipating very specific fears. “In many ways I consider Mr. Mercedes a pre-Trump novel and without a doubt The visitor anticipates the fear that the data is lying, to the fake data , for the real to cease to have value ”, he explains. And also that “he was never a writer limited by the tropes of terror.”

In his last film, Mona Lisa and the Blood Moon , the first of a filmmaker to inaugurate the Sitges Festival, this year, Ana Lily Amirpour (Kent, England, 45 years) updates the premise of the novel that took King out of the trailer park, Carrie , that is, adolescent with telekinetic powers, capable, in his case, of controlling them. And does that talk about how the female role in gender has also changed? “I think Carrie is consumed with fear and insecurity, and Mona Lisa doesn’t suffer for anything. Just curious about the world. And it does not seek to be validated by anyone. It is dying to eat the world, literally and metaphorically ”, answers the director from London. “Terror has radically changed since #MeToo”, says Jesús Cañadas (Cádiz, 41 years), one of the most prominent names of the genre in Spain. “Terror changes because the world changes, or in other words, the world changes and terror bears witness to it,” he adds.