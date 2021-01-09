All parliamentary activities scheduled for Monday and Tuesday in Congress are suspended due to heavy snowfall

Updated: Saturday, January 9, 2021 6:14 PM

Published on: 09.01.2021 18:11

News in the Congress of Deputies due to storm Filomena. The president, Meritxell Batet, wanted to be clairvoyant and made a series of decisions due to the heavy snowfall which almost completely collapsed the Spanish capital. He announced that all parliamentary activities scheduled for Monday and Tuesday are canceled.

It should be noted that there was little activity, given that January is a non-working month in the Lower House. Despite this, the first Congress Bureau of the year was convened this Tuesday at 10 a.m. The storm led Batet to postpone the parliamentary meeting to Wednesday, January 13 at 10:00 a.m.

In addition, also due to the snow and cold that caused hundreds of incidents in Madrid, the commission in which the candidates for the new board of directors of Radio Televisión Española were to appear has been canceled. These interventions for the meetings scheduled for Tuesday will be postponed to Wednesday and Thursday. Those initially planned for these two days will be postponed to the following week.